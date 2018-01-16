You are here:

Actor Sidhu R Pillai, who starred in Second Show with Dulquer Salmaan, found dead in Goa

FP Staff

Jan,16 2018 17:41 45 IST

Malayalam actor Sidhu R Pillai, son of film producer PKR Pillai has been found dead in Goa, reports claim. The 27-year-old actor made his film debut in the 2012 Malayalam film Second Show which was directed by Srinath Rajendran and written by Vini Vishwa Lal. Pillai was seen in a negative role opposite Dulquer Salmaan who also began his film career at the same time.

While exact reasons behind the young actor's untimely death is not known, it is being speculated the Pillai drowned to death near the beach in Goa, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Dulquer took to Twitter and expressed sorrow over Pillai's demise. He tweeted:

Pillai and Salmaan's co-star Sunny Wayne also posted on Facebook and extended his condolences.

Pillai in his short career had acted in over 15 films including the likes of Chithram, Vandanam and Amrutham Gamaya among others, which stars Mohanlal in the lead role.

Manoramaonline.com, in its report claims that Pillai's mother identified his body on 12 January. The final rites will take place in the deceased actor's hometown Thrissur.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 17:41 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 17:41 PM

