You are here:

Actor David Krumholtz regrets working with Woody Allen in Wonder Wheel; calls it a 'heartbreaking mistake'

Los Angeles: Actor David Krumholtz has said he regrets working with director Woody Allen on his film Wonder Wheel.

Woody Allen has been accused of sexually abusing his daughter Dylan Farrow. Her brother Ronan Farrow was one of the instrumental figures who blew the lid off Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconducts.

"I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It's one of my most heartbreaking mistakes," Krumholtz tweeted.

"We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men," Krumholtz added.

I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It's one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men. — Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) January 5, 2018

Directed by Allen, Wonder Wheel featured Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake and Juno Temple in key roles.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 11:12 AM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 11:12 AM