Actor David Krumholtz regrets working with Woody Allen in Wonder Wheel; calls it a 'heartbreaking mistake'

Jan,09 2018 11:12 32 IST

Los Angeles: Actor David Krumholtz has said he regrets working with director Woody Allen on his film Wonder Wheel.

Actor David Krumholtz (left); poster of the film Wonder Wheel (right). Facebook

Woody Allen has been accused of sexually abusing his daughter Dylan Farrow. Her brother Ronan Farrow was one of the instrumental figures who blew the lid off Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconducts.

"I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It's one of my most heartbreaking mistakes," Krumholtz tweeted.

"We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men," Krumholtz added.

Directed by Allen, Wonder Wheel featured Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake and Juno Temple in key roles.

