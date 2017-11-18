AC/DC founder and legendary guitarist Malcolm Young passes away aged 64

Legendary guitarist and founder member of the band AC/DC Malcolm Young has passed away aged 64.

Young, who started AC/DC with his brother Angus, had been suffering from dementia for a while. In 2014, his health issues became severe enough that he had to stop performing. He was replaced in the band by his nephew Stevie Young.

Malcolm Young died at his home on the morning of 18 November 2017, surrounded by family.

AC/DC issued a statement on their Facebook page that read:

"It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.

Renowned for his musical prowess Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans."

The tribute message went on to add:

"While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief."

Young, one of eight siblings, is survived by Angus and a sister, in addition to his wife O'Linda and two children — Cara and Ross, and their families.

The full text of the statement by AC/DC can be read here: