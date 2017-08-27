Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman to receive SAG Life Achievement Honour

Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, who is known for his stellar performance in films like Street Smart, Bruce Almighty, Shawshank Redemption and The Dark Knight trilogy, is among the most renowned and revered actors in the world.

Now, the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has decided to confer the 80-year-old actor with the Life Achievement Honour at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards due to air on 21 January, 2018, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am thrilled to announce Morgan Freeman as this year’s recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part. He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realised every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity. It has been a privilege to see his genius at work," said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris in an official statement, reports THR.

This award is "bestowed for fostering the finest ideals of the acting profession," as the official rule document of the award states. The awardee is nominated and selected by members of the SAG-AFTRA National Honors and Tributes Committee.

Morgan has previously been given many prestigious honours over the span of his illustrious career. He won the Oscar in 2005 for Best Supporting Actor (Male) for his performance in Million Dollar Baby. In 1990 he won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Driving Miss Daisy.

Former recipients of SAG Life Achievement Award include Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds, Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.