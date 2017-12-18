You are here:

AbRam's annual day; Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's post marriage updates: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Dec,18 2017 16:16 52 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

AbRam and Aaradhya's annual day

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's son AbRam, and Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya recently had their annual day celebrations at their school, and both the kids set the stage on fire as they had us gurgling 'awwwws' at their cuteness overload. Several videos are circulating on social media which see little AbRam and Aaradhya performing for the audience. In a beautiful irony of sorts, SRK's son performed to his song 'Yeh Tara Woh Tara' from Swades.

Varun Dhawan's new house

Home is where your friends are #newbed

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Varun Dhawan recently got a new apartment which was modeled by his mother and Anupam Kher took to Instagram to give us a whole tour of the house, with Dhawan serving as the guide. From one room to the next, the Judwaa 2 star gave us major envy and how.

Virushka post marriage

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's reception invite. Image from Facebook.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's reception invite. Image from Facebook.

 

Many faces of the bride!!😎😎 A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on

The wedding of the year has us all engrossed as if it's our own. In tandem with that spirit, here are all the updates of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's, or Virushka as they are fondly called, life post marriage. From the invite to the wedding reception to photos of them holidaying together to a joyous Sharma as she dons her wedding bangles.

Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh on Discovery Jeet

Ajay Devgn recently shared a picture of Naman, the young child actor who will be essaying the role of Swami Ramdev in Discovery Jeet's upcoming show Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh.

tags: #Aaradhya Bachchan #Abhishek Bachchan #AbRam #Aishwarya Rai #Ajay Devgn #Anupam Kher #Anushka Sharma #Shah Rukh Khan #SocialMediaStalkersGuide #Varun Dhawan #Virat Kohli

also see

Lisa Haydon debuts new look; Varun Dhawan gears up for Sui Dhaaga: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Lisa Haydon debuts new look; Varun Dhawan gears up for Sui Dhaaga: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli head to Italy with their families: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli head to Italy with their families: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Anushka-Virat's reception card; Sidharth Malhotra goes 'off the grid': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Anushka-Virat's reception card; Sidharth Malhotra goes 'off the grid': Social Media Stalkers' Guide