AbRam's annual day; Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's post marriage updates: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

AbRam and Aaradhya's annual day

Aaradhya’s surely got the moves! At her Annual Day Function a few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/9Q7wlDKXHB — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 16, 2017

Aaradhya’s Annual Day performance from a few minutes ago. She was clearly in charge and I especially love the ending pic.twitter.com/yxNK1YR1Sw — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 16, 2017

Abhishekand Aishwarya at the annual day today pic.twitter.com/YKwlWVgE9p — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 16, 2017

Abhishek and Aishwarya siting in the audience during Aaradhya’s Annual Day function pic.twitter.com/SUR3LjtUDX — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 16, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's son AbRam, and Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya recently had their annual day celebrations at their school, and both the kids set the stage on fire as they had us gurgling 'awwwws' at their cuteness overload. Several videos are circulating on social media which see little AbRam and Aaradhya performing for the audience. In a beautiful irony of sorts, SRK's son performed to his song 'Yeh Tara Woh Tara' from Swades.

Varun Dhawan's new house

Home is where your friends are #newbed A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 16, 2017 at 3:42am PST

Varun Dhawan recently got a new apartment which was modeled by his mother and Anupam Kher took to Instagram to give us a whole tour of the house, with Dhawan serving as the guide. From one room to the next, the Judwaa 2 star gave us major envy and how.

Virushka post marriage

Many faces of the bride!!😎😎 A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on Dec 17, 2017 at 5:00am PST

The wedding of the year has us all engrossed as if it's our own. In tandem with that spirit, here are all the updates of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's, or Virushka as they are fondly called, life post marriage. From the invite to the wedding reception to photos of them holidaying together to a joyous Sharma as she dons her wedding bangles.

Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh on Discovery Jeet

Naman, immensely talented, playing young Swami Ramdev in our upcoming show Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh on Discovery Jeet. pic.twitter.com/79Dwi4TVGQ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 18, 2017

Ajay Devgn recently shared a picture of Naman, the young child actor who will be essaying the role of Swami Ramdev in Discovery Jeet's upcoming show Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh.