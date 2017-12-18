AbRam's annual day; Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's post marriage updates: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
AbRam and Aaradhya's annual day
Aaradhya’s surely got the moves! At her Annual Day Function a few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/9Q7wlDKXHB — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 16, 2017
Aaradhya’s Annual Day performance from a few minutes ago. She was clearly in charge and I especially love the ending pic.twitter.com/yxNK1YR1Sw
— Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 16, 2017
Abhishekand Aishwarya at the annual day today pic.twitter.com/YKwlWVgE9p — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 16, 2017
Abhishek and Aishwarya siting in the audience during Aaradhya’s Annual Day function pic.twitter.com/SUR3LjtUDX
— Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 16, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's son AbRam, and Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya recently had their annual day celebrations at their school, and both the kids set the stage on fire as they had us gurgling 'awwwws' at their cuteness overload. Several videos are circulating on social media which see little AbRam and Aaradhya performing for the audience. In a beautiful irony of sorts, SRK's son performed to his song 'Yeh Tara Woh Tara' from Swades.
Varun Dhawan's new house
@varundvn gives me an exclusive tour of his new home. Have seen him as a child when his proud father #DavidDhawan used to travel around on a Vespa scooter. Hard work pays. Mom #LaliDhawan has done the interiors. 👏👏👏 #ProudOfDhawans #Congratulations #LoveAndBlessings #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on
Varun Dhawan recently got a new apartment which was modeled by his mother and Anupam Kher took to Instagram to give us a whole tour of the house, with Dhawan serving as the guide. From one room to the next, the Judwaa 2 star gave us major envy and how.
Virushka post marriage
@anushkasharma & @virat.kohli with their friends during their after wedding celebrations 💕❤️💕❤️ #Virushka #VirushkaWEDDING #anushkasharma #viratkohli A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on
Many faces of the bride!!😎😎 A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on
Anushka clicked with her friends during her engagement earlier 💕😍 #anushkasharma #viratkohli #virushka #virushkawedding A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on
Mr. & Mrs.Kohli ❤❤️❤️ @Regrann from @anushkasharma: "In heaven, literally 😇😍" #Virushka #anushkasharma #viratkohli #couplegoals A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on
Virat showing off his Engagement Ring 😍😍 #virushka #VirushkaWEDDING #viratkohli #anushkasharma A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on
The wedding of the year has us all engrossed as if it's our own. In tandem with that spirit, here are all the updates of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's, or Virushka as they are fondly called, life post marriage. From the invite to the wedding reception to photos of them holidaying together to a joyous Sharma as she dons her wedding bangles.
Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh on Discovery Jeet
Naman, immensely talented, playing young Swami Ramdev in our upcoming show Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh on Discovery Jeet. pic.twitter.com/79Dwi4TVGQ
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 18, 2017
Ajay Devgn recently shared a picture of Naman, the young child actor who will be essaying the role of Swami Ramdev in Discovery Jeet's upcoming show Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh.