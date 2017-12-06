Abhishek Bachchan 'schools' troll who commented on Aaradhya 'not having normal childhood'

It's not new for Twitter fights, online shaming and trolling to become a trend; people are often found at the receiving end of unwarranted advise, unsolicited patronisation and moral policing.

Recently Abhishek Bachchan was witness to unnecessary trolling on Twitter, when somebody took a dig at his daughter Aaradhya and the way she is growing up. But, Bachchan didn't take it lightly. He reciprocated in the most suave and gentle way, and gave it back to the troll.

A lady named Sherien Patadien, with the Twitter handle @shirjahan, wrote to Bachchan raising questions on Aradhya's upbringing, while making personal remarks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calling her "arrogant mom".

"@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood," said Patadien on Twitter.

Note: The Twitter profile of the woman is protected.

Bachchan gave a befitting reply saying:

Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2017

The International Business Times report suggests the woman was in no mood to retract and continued saying: "A yeah the spelling?Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm

— Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

May a few typing mistakes. I’m not from India so in didn’t know the school are closed. Anyways thanks for u reply. ??

— Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017