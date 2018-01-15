Abhay Deol to play Delhi land mafia middleman in upcoming black comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu

After Happy Bhag Jayegi's moderate business at the box office, Abhay Deol went off the grid for a while. However, it is being said that he is currently in the US, developing a new script. The actor is going to do a black comedy next, where he will play a grey character — an agent of the land mafia, reports Mumbai Mirror. He will be seen opposite Patralekhaa in the film, titled Nanu Ki Jaanu.

"Abhay plays an agent for the Delhi land mafia and people in the construction business, while Manu Rishi Chadha (who has also written the film) plays his friend and accomplice. The film chronicles life-altering situations in the protagonist's life, including the arrival of a ghost. Abhay will also be seen shaking a leg on several songs, including a number with Sapna Chaudhary of Bigg Boss 11 fame," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

The film has reportedly been shot in real locations in Delhi and Noida. It would be Abhay's second collaboration with director Faraz Haider after Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! where the latter was the assistant director to Dibakar Banerjee.

Haider also spoke about the film's plot and revealed that Abhay will be seen in a different role in the film. "Abhay's character and his gang deal with the land mafia in Delhi and they come up with an interesting way to go about their business. His bad boy avatar is quite a change from the roles the audience has seen him portray in recent past," he said.

Currently, Abhay has too many things on his plate. As soon as he returns from the US, he will be promoting Nanu Ki Jaanu with Patralekhaa. He will soon begin shooting for a sci-fi film titled JL-50.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:59 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 13:03 PM