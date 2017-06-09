Abhay Deol to co-produce his Tamil debut film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai

Abhay Deol, who is making his Tamil debut in forthcoming fantasy thriller Idhu Vedalam Sollum Kathai, will also double up as the film’s co-producer.

“He was so impressed with the script that he decided to come on board as the co-producer. The kind of encouragement we have been getting from him is amazing. We have already started shooting with him in Hyderabad,” said Rathindran Prasad, the director.

Prasad clarified that Abhay doesn’t play a cameo in the film. “He plays a full-length character; a king called Vikramadityan, and he will be dub his own lines in Tamil. He will be seen in the flashback portion which has a period set-up. It’s a road action thriller laced with fantasy elements,” he said.

Abhay had to lose “about 10 kg for a toned look. He will be seen in a very different avatar and his king get-up will be a major highlight of the film,” he added.