ABCD 3: Not Salman, but Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor to reunite for Remo Dsouza's film?

After much conjecture, the rumours surrounding ABCD 3 — the third installment in Remo D'souza's ABCD franchise — have somewhat been put to rest.

D'souza has confirmed that he has planned ABCD 3 for sometime in June 2018. “I am planning ABCD 3 around June next year. While we haven’t chalked out the details yet, we might just go with the leads of ABCD 2, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor," said D'souza in an interview, reports Bollywoodlife.

This news does not come as a surprise considering how ABCD 2 fared at the box office after its release in 2015. As a dance movie, especially a Bollywood dance movie, ABCD 2 crossed 100 crore mark, putting the movie in the list of hits in 2015.

There was earlier massive speculation of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starring in ABCD 3. Khan himself denied these rumours recently, confirming that the only dance based movie that he is going to be a part of is his upcoming project with Remo D'souza. The movie is still untitled, and Salman is expected to play the father to a 13-year old girl.

“I am not doing ABCD 3. That’s a Disney property. While this one will be produced by me. It’s altogether a different film. Yes, it’s a dance movie but not every dance based film is ABCD!”, said Khan in an interview, as reported by The Indian Express.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted D'souza as he dished out some details about his venture with Khan. "It is a dance film and Salman has been training in different styles; all the dance forms will be a surprise for fans so I don't want to reveal them yet. I'm waiting for Salman to get done with the promotions of his next film. That's when I will know his dates and we will go on the floors accordingly."