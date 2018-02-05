Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar sprints past Maze Runner: The Death Cure to lead China weekend box office

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar continues to rule the Chinese box office having earned $10.5 million between Friday and Sunday.

Variety reports — on what was the quietest box office weekend in China in more than a year — the movie took over from Maze Runner: The Death Cure as the top earning film.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is nearing $100 million mark in China and should cruise past the mark this week.

#SecretSuperstar braves new films, retains No 1 spot at Chinese BO and nears $ 100 million mark in China... Total till Sun, 4 Feb 2018: $ 91.29 million [₹ 584.60 cr]... Should cruise past $ 100 million on weekdays... REMARKABLE! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018

Aamir Khan has become a popular and much loved figure in China. He has even earned a nickname with fans referring to him as Uncle Mi or Mi Shu.

Over the past few years, Indian movies have grown increasingly popular in China and proven to be a potent asset of India's soft power in a country which remains wary of "outside influence."

Having made $6.4 million on its very first day, Secret Superstar broke Dangal's first-day record in China's box office. Dangal, which became a sensation in China and raked in nearly $200 million, earned $2.18 million on its opening day last year.

In Secret Superstar, a teenage girl dreams of becoming a singer and fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden as her father is against her wishes.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 15:31 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 15:31 PM