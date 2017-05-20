Aamir Khan will 'extensively research' his role in SS Rajamouli's Mahabharata

After the Baahubali franchise's success in India and abroad, director SS Rajamouli has set a benchmark for filmmakers in the subcontinent. With a lot of attention on what his next project would be, Rajamouli revealed that he was planning to direct an adaptation of the epic Mahabharata.

And now, it has been confirmed that Aamir Khan will play a pivotal role in film. A report from Firstpost said how Khan had shown interest to play the role of Krishna, if a film is ever made.

A Mid-day report suggests that "the actor intends to conduct extensive research to make certain that the characters are appropriately depicted". This film will take a long time to make and the same is confessed by Rajamouli himself, as reported by the Indian Express in one of their earlier pieces. In another piece the Indian Express reported that the director "wants to take Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal on board for this project. He is yet to decide on the characters these stars will portray."

Meanwhile, it's not just Rajamouli who is interested in making a magnum-opus on Mahabharata. In a previous report published on Firstpost, it was revealed that noted ad man VA Shrikumar Menon will helm the Mohanlal-MT project based on the Jnanpith winner's classic novel Randamoozham. BR Shetty, the UAE-based Indian businessman, is investing Rs 1,000 crore ($150 million) to produce India's biggest-ever motion picture, The Mahabharata.

It seems with VFX coming of age in Indian cinema with films like Baahubali, there are many possibilities that have opened up in terms of creativity in film-making. In a previous piece published by Firstpost, it was said that apparently three producers —Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra— have joined forces to translate the other epic, the Ramayana, onto the silver screen.