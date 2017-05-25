Aamir Khan says Dangal, Baahubali 2 comparisons unfair, as 'both occupy different spaces'

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan says it's unfair to compare his film Dangal with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion — both of which have crossed collections of Rs 1500 crore at the box office worldwide — as both of them have their own space.

"I am really happy that Dangal is getting appreciated in China and all over the world. I don't think we should compare two films. Baahubali 2 is a very successful film. I haven't watched it yet but I am hearing a lot of good stuff about it from everyone around me. I would like to congratulate Rajamouli and his entire team," Aamir said here on Wednesday.

"I feel we shouldn't make a comparison between Dangal and Baahubali 2 because both films are good in their own space and above all both films are Indian films which are making its mark all over the world. I am very proud of Baahubali as well," he added on the sidelines of the grand premiere of Sachin Tendulkar's Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Dangal got a new lease of life after it released in China a few weeks ago. Aamir was a popular Bollywood face in China thanks to the success of 3 Idiots and PK.