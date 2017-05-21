Aamir Khan rubbishes Thugs of Hindostan being inspired by the Pirates series

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan on Saturday denied rumours that his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan being inspired by the Johnny Depp-starrer Hollywood flick Pirates of the Caribbean.

At a media meet after participating in chat show Dangal Dangal Baat Chali Hai with the whole cast of his mega blockbuster Dangal, Aamir, asked about the similarity, said, "The film is not inspired from any other film. It is an action adventure film but the story is not similar.

"There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is Pirates of the Caribbean, there is Indiana Jones and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character."

Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and star Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

Aamir feels that Fatima who had portrayed the character of his daughter in Dangal is the right choice for this film as well.

"We are starting the shoot for Thugs of Hindostan in June. Fatima is the heroine of the film. I am very happy as she is a very good artist, she suits the role."

With Dangal doing great business in China, the actor said he feels that films like it do not have any language or culture barrier and have a global connect. "I suppose people have loved the film. These kind of films do not have any language or culture barriers. These are human stories which connect to everybody, irrespective of their language or region.

"So this is the beauty of creative things... that they do not have any national or political boundaries."

Asked whether he is receiving any messages from his Chinese fans, he said, "I am getting many messages from China, the way they are reacting on social media as well is making me very happy"

The press conference ended with Aamir singing song 'Dhakad Hai' from Dangal.