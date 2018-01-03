A Series Of Unfortunate Events teaser: Neil Patrick Harris announces return to Netflix on 30 March

Netflix started 2018 with a bang announcing the season 2 premiere date of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

In an exciting fourth-wall breaking teaser released on Monday morning, the Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) has announced the series inspired by Lemony Snicket’s beloved book series will be back on the screens on 30 March .

Season 2 has Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, and Presley Smith playing the Baudelaire children, who were left orphaned when their parents died in a tragic fire. Sadly, since their parents’ death, they had no other choice but to jump from guardian after guardian while Count Olaf hunts them, seeking their inheritance.

In this season, which covers books 5 through 9, the Baudelaire children’s life goes on as they shift from a boarding school to a nice penthouse apartment, a vile village, and some depressing and short-lived homes.

Not just the announcement of the show’s return date, the teaser also gives a sneak peek into the show’s take on The Village as a mob of angry villagers chase the Baudelaire orphans. The clip finds an abrupt end with the Baudelaires finding Count Olaf, who is in disguise as the European auctioneer Günther, hiding behind some curtains.

Lemon Snicket (Daniel Handler) amazed readers with his dark and funny children’s book series A Series of Unfortunate Events, which ran for 13 novels from 1999 to 2006. After a 2004 film failed to impress the box office, plans for future movies were banished but the series breathed new life on Netflix when executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld helped adapt the books into a stylish series starring Neil Patrick Harris last year.