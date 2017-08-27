A Gentleman, Vivegam box office report: Ajith starrer forges ahead, Sidharth-Jacqueline film makes 4 cr

Last Friday gave movie-goers a plethora of options to choose from. Bollywood buffs could choose between the Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer A Gentleman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Bidita Bag's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, and Aadar Jain-Anya Singh's debut Qaidi Band. South Indian cinephiles had two options, Vivegam and Arjun Reddy, both of which recorded a great start.

A Gentleman, which had raked in a decent Rs 4.4 crore on day one, made another Rs 4.36 crore on day 2, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet.

#AGentleman shows limited growth on Day 2... Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr. Total: ₹ 8.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2017

The Raj Nidimoru-Krishna D.K. film has not fared as well as it was expected to. However, things could be looking up over the weekend. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, according to www.koimoi.com, stands at Rs 4.05 crore on the second day of its release and with that, has covered its production cost.

The film opened with a bang (considering it was made on a budget of Rs 3 crore) on Day one, minting Rs 2.05 crore.

Vivegam, which raced ahead of all its competitors like it was child's play on Day one, showed similar growth on Day two. The Ajith-starrer's collections are being pegged at a brilliant Rs 48 crore domestically, and Rs 66 crore internationally, thereby, making its total Rs 66 crore, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Here's a breakdown of the collections:

#Vivegam 2-Days WW Box Office:#India - ₹ 48 Crs Overseas - ₹ 18 Crs Total - ₹ 66 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017

Going by the figures, it is clear that South Indian cinema, has once again, cemented its dominance over Bollywood.