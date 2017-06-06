You are here:
A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez release new posters on Twitter

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 06 2017 17:38:09 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky's two new posters have been released. The film was earlier called Reload and recently saw a change of name.

The teaser of the film was recently released and now the makers have released two new posters. Malhotra released the first poster on Twitter himself.

 

 

Fernandez was not far behind, as she took to Twitter to release the second poster, as well.

 

The posters look like a good mix of quirk, comedy and action. Malhotra and Fernandez can be seen engaging in some adrenaline-pumping action sequences.  The film is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

There were rumours that the makers planned to launch the film as a sequel to the 2014 action comedy Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. People soon started referring to the film as Bang Bang 2, according to Mid-Day

Soon after, the film was named Reload. However, as per DNA, the director-producer duo knew they were not going to stick to this particular title and recently finalized A Gentleman- Sundar, Susheel, Risky as the title. The film releases on 25 August 2017.


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 05:38 pm

