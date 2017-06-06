A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez channel comic book heroes in posters

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky's two new posters have been released. The film was earlier called Reload and recently saw a change of name.

The teaser of the film was recently released and now the makers have released two new posters. Malhotra released the first poster on Twitter himself.

Pressure cooker se leke Bandook - he can use both. First look of #AGentleman guys @Asli_Jacqueline here Iam , as promised! pic.twitter.com/WfZjsXmBEO — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 5, 2017

Fernandez was not far behind, as she took to Twitter to release the second poster, as well.

Ooh this was mad fun @S1dharthM!! The second poster of #AGentleman is here. 😀😀 What do you think?! pic.twitter.com/QjExksqSRI — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) June 6, 2017

The posters look like a good mix of quirk, comedy and action. Malhotra and Fernandez can be seen engaging in some adrenaline-pumping action sequences. The film is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. There were rumours that the makers planned to launch the film as a sequel to the 2014 action comedy Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. People soon started referring to the film as Bang Bang 2, according to Mid-Day. Soon after, the film was named Reload. However, as per DNA, the director-producer duo knew they were not going to stick to this particular title and recently finalized A Gentleman- Sundar, Susheel, Risky as the title. The film releases on 25 August 2017.