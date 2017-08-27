A Gentleman: Sidharth, Jacqueline's film reportedly leaked online days after release

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's latest comedy action film A Gentleman has reportedly been leaked online. Links to the leaked copy of the film have been circulating on social media, as reported by International Business Times.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was the latest victim of online piracy, when it got leaked on the Internet days before its release. Apparently now, a high definition copy of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's latest film is readily available for download.

Some illegal websites have been actively releasing high quality print videos on various online platforms, which are a serious threat to these films, which are not even a week old in the theaters yet. On its opening day, A Gentlemanmade Rs 4.04 crore.

As opposed to poor quality videos, which was what these illegal websites would offer back in the day, the print and sound quality of the videos has improved drastically now, which are then circulated within circles and shared widely by people.

A Gentleman is a film based on the classic case of mistaken identity. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra in a double role, the film revolves around some epic twists and turns that create a major upheaval in his life, which otherwise was 'susheel'.