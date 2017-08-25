A Gentleman movie review LIVE: Will Raj-DK's film be the break Sidharth-Jacqueline need?

With Mubarakan, A Gentleman, Mersal and Judwaa 2, all exploring the concept of identical-looking people (whether its twins or doppelgangers), the popularity of films with the double-role trope has suddenly surged.

In A Gentleman, Sidharth Malhotra plays two roles: Gaurav, who is safe, and Rishi, who is risky. His girlfriend (Jacqueline Fernandez) is on the receiving end of the confusion between the two identical looking characters.

Initially touted to be a sequel to Bang Bang, directors of the film have clearly stated that A Gentleman is a fresh script. In an interview with Firstpost, Raj and DK said, "Fox approached us and they asked us if we were interested in making a sequel to Bang Bang. That’s how the news got out after the conversation started. We then proposed another script, which was more of an action-comedy. When they read the script, they said, 'Let’s do it,' and that’s when things switched gears."

If you've seen the trailer of A Gentleman, both Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have performed in a manner we've never seen before. This only proves good direction can make a world of a difference. Sidharth is able to balance between the two characters Rishi and Gaurav with ease in the trailer, and Jacqueline seems to be the catalyst around which all the events happen. Raj and DK have an impressive filmography: Shor In the city and Go Goa Gone are two of my favourite films. Will A Gentleman prove to be the acting break both Jacqueline and Sidharth need?

Gaurav is a matrimonial ad waiting to be written. His hair is patted down with all the world's hair gel and he's the quintessential good-looking good boy. We're introduced to his character in the first few minutes of the film and the first word that comes to mind is paavam (a Tamil word that roughly translates as 'awww poor thing').

The film is set in Miami and therefore, Jacqueline's Kavya has a legit reason to have an accent. Kavya is everything Gaurav is not, at least in theory. She pushes him to be more youthful, cooler. The tone of the film so far resembles a sit-com. Lots of one liners and colorful graphics for introductions.

However here's the catch: While the whole world thinks Gaurav is a 'gentleman', Kavya thinks he's too safe. It's why they are just friends, even though Gaurav is clearly crushing on her. Enter Rishi. He's everything Gaurav is not. Risky, sauve, dangerous and mysterious.

We're told all three stories in succession. The most effective way to distinguish between Gaurav and Rishi (beyond setting and clothes), is Sidharth Malhotra's expressions. He's able to change his whole demeanour and body language based on who he's playing.

Rishi is currently in Bangkok executing a heist. Suniel Shetty on the other hand, plays the head of Rishi's con clan, and goes by the moniker 'Colonel'. Watching him on screen after so long is exciting, as he's not lost his screen presence. Especially with the heavy beard, he is so far stealing all the limelight.

The events of the film kept shifting between Miami, Bangkok and Mumbai, as we see Gaurav dealing with the pitfalls of being nice guy, while Rishi deals with the morality of being a contract thief/killer. I'm expecting these three narratives, including the police angle from Mumbai, to come together soon, because so far they seem disconnected. While each segment is funny and interesting, there's no connection between the three universes that the film is based on.

A lot is screen time is spent showing us how Gaurav wants what Rishi has: which is the edge, the mystery and several dimensions to his character. Meanwhile, Rishi, who is sick of living an immoral life, wants to settle down and find love. While the irony is evident it's not adding much right now to the narrative. Everything seems misplaced. Forty minutes into the film and we're still establishing characters, which is leading to much confusion. However, Raj and DK's treatment of this narrative is funny. Some scenes are genuinely hilarious, including one where Gaurav tries to propose to Kavya, and stops halfway through because he realises she's not into him. A simple scene on paper is translated rather hilariously on screen. If only the narrative got to point quicker!

Rishi, meanwhile, decides he's had enough of the thief life, so he confronts Colonel and quits his job. He then lands up in Goa and sparks off a chain of events. Colonel asks him to help out with one last final project in Mumbai. And at the same time, Gaurav's boss sends him from Miami to Mumbai for work. Finally the narrative picks up, and we know to expect impending confusion, and humour, owing to their identical looks.

Another hilarious scene that deserves mention is one involving Rishi pretending to be gay to stall someone important, who his gang is trying to use for their last heist. It's impressive to see that this scene is treated with sensitivity and not sensationalism.

Every time Gaurav comes on screen, the tone of the film goes from riveting and engaging to boring. This is well achieved by not just Raj and DK, but also Sidharth.

The final nail in this misplaced yet interesting narrative is when we find out Rishi's last heist involves Gaurav and his trip to Mumbai. Rishi and his team are aware of his doppelganger and are planning something major. Finally, A Gentleman has my full attention.

No matter where the film is based/keeps switching to, Raj and DK really know how to celebrate Mumbai in their depiction, especially with the visuals. They had done so in Shor in the City and you can see the same vision in A Gentleman. The beat action scenes are reserved for the claustrophobic bylines of Mumbai's suburbs.