A Gentleman first look: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez's Reloaded now renamed

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 05 2017 18:53:50 IST

A glimpse of the eagerly awaited movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez has been shared on Youtube and Twitter, much to the delight of the fans of the two actors.

A Gentleman poster.

Speculated to be sequel to the 2014 Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang, Reloaded has officially been renamed to A Gentleman and is all set for it's Indian release on 25 August, 2017. The movie is directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru

Karan Johar was amongst the first people to share the teaser of the film on social media site Twitter on 5 June — with a tweet that dished out a short 22-second motion picture of the soon-to-be-released flick.

Not disclosing the full look of the two lead actor's in the movie, the teaser shows Fernandez holding up a white flower, clad in an orange dress, and Malhotra donning a crisp white shirt with a revolver in both his hands.

The motion picture has the words 'Sundar', 'Susheel' and 'Risky' written on it, giving the viewers a gist of the tone of the film's plot.

A peppy soundtrack to boot — the glimpse has caused just enough excitement to go with the oodles of mystery that is dripping from this action-thriller-comedy's teaser.

A Gentleman sees Sidharth Malhotra in a double role, with both his characters being diametrically opposed in their nature. This will be a first for Malhotra who has never portrayed a double role on screen before.

The movie is shot in Bangkok, Miami, Mumbai and Goa.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Malhotra called his upcoming movie 'popcorn action', comparing it to the serious action roles that he has essayed previously in Ek Villain and Brothers.


