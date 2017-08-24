A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Vivegam, The Hitman's Bodyguard: Know your releases

This Friday, viewers are served the full buffet, as more than five films are released simultaneously. The genres vary from action to romance to drama and even one children's film. While it is not yet known whether this clash will affect their box office collections, what is certain is that movie-goers are in for a treat.

A Gentleman

What's it about: Directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, this film is an action comedy about sundar, susheel Gaurav whose girlfriend wishes he would take more risks. Enter Rishi, who is the polar opposite of Gaurav and dodges bullets and climbs walls with ease.

Who is in it: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez

Why it may work: The lead actors' chemistry and the action scenes in the film, as well as Malhotra's two contrasting avatars seem promising.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

What's it about: A hitman who used to previously work with the police is challenged to a murdering spree as a part of a contract to kill. This film is set against the backdrop of a village and is directed by Kushan Nandy.

Who is in it: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Divya Dutta, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Bhagwan Tiwari.

Why it may work: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's simultaneously merciless and suave character, reminiscent of Gangs of Wasseypur, and the action sequences of this film make it worth a watch.

Vivegam

What's it about: This spy-thriller is about a commando who trains other agents to counter terrorism. When the protagonist of the film is not firing guns, he is busy dodging bullets, making this an all-out action film.

Who is in it: Ajith, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Hassan, Vivek Oberoi.

Why it may work: Ajith comes back to the silver screen after two long years! He and the director of Vivegam have collaborated before on films like Veeram and Vedalam, which the audiences enjoyed.

Qaidi Band

What's it about: The film centers on undertrials who stand a chance at being acquitted when they get the opportunity to form a band and perform on Independence Day.

Who is in it: Aadar Jain, Anya Singh

Why it may work: The story of the film is not simplistic; the undertrials are exploited by vested interests, so it would be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

Sniff!!!

What's it about: An eight-year-old boy born without the ability to smell develops a nose with the superpower to smell things that are as far as two km away, following a mishap in a laboratory. He uses it to solve crimes. This film is an origin story, and will be followed by more installments.

Who is in it: Khushmeet Gill, Adil Majoo, Maahi Zaveri, Surekha Sikri, Sushmita Mukherjee

Why it may work: In this film, Amole Gupte manages to recreate the magic of Stanley Ka Dabba through the performances of amateur actors and visuals of irresistible food.

The Dark Tower

What's it about: A Gunslinger, whose duty is to protect the Dark Tower, which ensures that the Universe does not collapse, meets a boy from Earth. Together they must save the boy's world from being destroyed by an evil villain.

Who is in it: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor

Why it may work: The fight sequences between Elba and McConaughey, as well as the fact that the film is based on a book by Stephen King.

VIP 2

What's it about: A jobless graduate takes up jobs like making dosa batter, fetching groceries and other daily chores, and has an over-powering but loving wife. He is unsuccessful at getting his applications accepted until he meets a real estate magnate, who is a cunning, manipulative woman who takes no unwarranted advice.

Who is in it: Dhanush, Kajol, Amala Paul, Samuthirakani

Why it may work: Dhanush's character was loved in the first installment of this series, so it would be interesting to see how his life has progressed, or rather not, a few years down the line.

The Hitman's Bodyguard

What's it about: A bodyguard is hired to protect a dictator who must testify at the International Court of Justice. The dictator turns ruthless and assassinates any witness who is to be presented before court.

Who is in it: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek

Why it may work: The star cast and their ability at acing comic timing combined with the action sequences of the film make it worth a watch. The title of the film and its very premise have roused attention since the film was announced.