64th Filmfare Awards South 2017: NTR's Nannaku Prematho, Irudhi Suttru win top honours

It was a night to remember at the 64th Filmfare Awards! Perhaps for the first time in recent years that the Filmfare awards for Best Film were given to the most critically acclaimed films of 2016 across all the South Indian languages with Pellichoopulu (Telugu), Joker (Tamil), Thithi (Kannada) and Maheshinte Prathikaram (Malayalam) winning the top award in respective languages. The decision not only came as a big surprise, but also, in a lot of ways, it reinforced people’s belief in award ceremonies.

The 64th Filmfare Awards South 2017, which was held at HICC, Novotel in Hyderabad, as some of the biggest stars from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema graced the ceremony to celebrate the best of cinema. Hosted by Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Sirish, and Ragini Dwivedi, the event saw the likes of AR Rahman, NTR, Allu Arjun, Suriya, Samantha, Trisha, Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, Rakshit Shetty, Jyothika, Karthi Rakul Preet rub shoulders with each other.

My fav actress @Samanthaprabhu2 wins Best Actress in a Leading Role in #FilmfareAwardsSouth2017 😀 pic.twitter.com/LeP4STyW3s — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) June 17, 2017

This year, veteran actor-filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which she received from Superstar Krishna. “I began my acting career at the age of seven and went on to act in nearly 200 films. I’ve also had the privilege of working with some of the biggest stars in Malayalam cinema like Prem Nazir, and Tamil cinema. Once I started directing films, I had no clue that I’ll end up making 44 films. With all your love and blessings, I hope I get to direct 50 films in near future,” Vijaya Nirmala said, when she got a standing ovation from the audience.

In Telugu, NTR won the Best Actor award for his performance in Nannaku Prematho. Speaking at the event, NTR said, “Nannaku Prematho will always be a special film in my career. The film released within a year after my son was born and I learnt so much from the film about the relationship between a father and his son. I’ll always be thankful to Sukumar for giving me this film.” On the other hand, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor (Critic’s Choice) award for Sarrainodu and he dedicated the award to the late Dasari Narayana Rao. Among the actresses, Samantha won the award for Best Actress for A…Aa and stated that she’ll have something to show to her kids in future, much to everyone’s delight. The jury also gave the Best Actress (Critic’s Choice) award to Ritu Varma for her performance in Pellichoopulu. It was an emotional moment for the whole team of Pellichoopulu, which went on to win the Best Film award. Tharun Bhascker, the director of Pellichoopulu, said, “This award is for all the short-filmmakers out there who have big dreams in their eyes.” On the other hand, Jagapathi Babu, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Nannaku Prematho, quipped, “I’ve never gotten awards when I played a good guy. I guess I’ll have to continue being the villain in my films now.” The awards for Tamil films went to Irudhi Suttru which won three of the top four honours, a big bounty to say the least. Madhavan won the Best Actor award; Ritika Singh took home the Best Actress award whereas Sudha K Prasad won the Best Director award for Irudhi Suttru. Among others, Suriya won the Best Actor (Critic’s Choice) for his role in 24 and soon after winning the award, he said, “It was really nice to see my son (Dev) trying to imitate my role as Athreya after watching the film. I’m going to share this award with him on the occasion of Father’s Day.” Trisha won the Best Actress (Critic’s Choice) award for her performance in Kodi.

There were plenty of tears too during the acceptance speeches. When Samyuktha Hegde won the award for Best Supporting Actress (Kirik Party), she shared a heartwarming story about how she started out as a background dancer just couple of years ago to being a lead actor today. Perhaps, the most heartfelt speech came from Shraddha Srinath, who won the Best Actress (U Turn) award, who broke down into tears.

“I’ll always be thankful to Pawan Kumar for writing such a wonderful character and having an actress as the central character of the film. Thank you so much in believing in me,” she said. Kirik Party, one of the biggest hits in Kannada cinema, won the awards for Best Director (Rishab Shetty) and Best Actor - Critic’s Choice (Rakshit Shetty), whereas Godhi Banna Sadharana Maikattu also won awards for Best Actress - Critic’s Choice (Shruthi Hariharan), Best Supporting Actor (Vasishta Simha), and Best Actor (Anant Nag).

AR Rahman won his 31st Filmfare award and this time, he took home the Black Lady for his work in Gautham Menon’s Acham Enbathu Madamaiyada. In Telugu, the award went to Devi Sri Prasad for his work in Nannaku Prematho.

Among the Malayalam stars, Nivin Pauly won the Best Actor award for his role in Action Hero Biju, whereas Dulquer Salmaan was judged the Best Actor (Critic’s Choice) for his performances in Kaali and Kammatipaadam. Interestingly, Nayanthara won the Best Actress award for Puthiya Niyamam whereas Dileesh Pothan won the Best Director award for Maheshinte Prathikaram.

The award ceremony also saw performances by Rakul Preet, Catherine Tresa, Shraddha Srinath, Samyukta Hegde, Ramya Nambeesan and Nikki Galrani.

Here’s the complete list of award winners:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

VIJAYA NIRMALA

TELUGU

BEST FILM

Pelli Choopulu

BEST DIRECTOR

Vamsi Paidipally - Oopiri

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

NTR - Nannaku Prematho

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

Samantha - A... Aa

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE )

Jagapathi Babu - Nannaku Prematho

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE )

Nandita Swetha - Ekkadiki Pothaavu Chinnavada

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

Devi Sri Prasad - Nannaku Prematho

BEST LYRICS

Ramajogayya Sastry - Pranamam (Janatha Garage)

BEST PLAYBACK (MALE)

Karthik - Yellipoke shyaamalaa (A... Aa)

BEST PLAYBACK (FEMALE)

Chitra - Ee prema ki (Nenu Sailaja)

TAMIL

BEST FILM

JOKER

BEST DIRECTOR

SUDHA K PRASAD (IRUDHI SUTTRU)

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

MADHAVAN (IRUDHI SUTTRU)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

RITIKA SINGH (IRUDHI SUTTRU)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE )

SAMUDRAKANI (VISARANAI)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE )

DHANSIKA (KABALI)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

AR RAHMAN (ACHCHAM YENBADHU MADAMAIYADA)

BEST LYRICS

THAMARAI – THALLI POGATHAEY (ACHCHAM YENBADHU MADAMAIYADA)

BEST PLAYBACK (MALE)

SUNDARAYYAR – JASMINE U (JOKER)

BEST PLAYBACK (FEMALE)

SHWETHA MOHAN – MAYA NADHI (KABALI)

MALAYALAM

BEST FILM

MAHESHINTE PRATHIKARAM

BEST DIRECTOR

DILEESH POTHAN (MAHESHINTE PRATHIKARAM)

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

NIVIN PAULY (ACTION HERO BIJU)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

NAYANTARA (PUTHIYA NIYAMAM)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE )

VINAYAKAN (KAMMATTIPAADAM)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE )

ASHA SARATH (ANURAGA KARIKKIN VELLAM)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

BIJIBAAL (MAHESHINTE PRATHIKARAM)

BEST LYRICS

MADHU VASUDEVAN - CHINNAMMA (OPPAM)

BEST PLAYBACK (MALE)

M.G.SREEKUMAR - CHINNAMMA (OPPAM)

BEST PLAYBACK (FEMALE)

CHINMAYI - OONJALIL AADI (ACTION HERO BIJU)

KANNADA

BEST FILM

Thithi

BEST DIRECTOR

Rishab Shetty (Kirik Party)

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

Anant Nag (Godhi Banna Sadharana Maikattu)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

Shraddha Srinath (U Turn)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE )

Vasishta Simha (Godhi Banna Sadharana Maikattu)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE )

Samyukta Hegde (Kirik Party)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

Ajaneesh Loknath (Kirik Party)

BEST LYRICS

Jayant Kaikini – Sariyaagi nenepide ( Mungaru Male 2)

BEST PLAYBACK (MALE)

Vijay Prakash – Belageddu yaara mukhava (Kirik Party)

BEST PLAYBACK (FEMALE)

Ananya Bhat – Namma kaayo devare (Rama Rama Re)

CRITICS AWARDS

TAMIL

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

SURIYA (24)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

TRISHA (KODI)

TELUGU

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

ALLU ARJUN (SARRAINODU)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

RITU VARMA (PELLI CHOOPULU)

MALAYALAM

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

DULQUER SALMAN (KALI & KAMMATTIPADAM)

KANNADA

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

RAKSHIT SHETTY (KIRIK PARTY)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

SHRUTHI HARIHARAN (GODHI BANNA SADHARANA MAIKATTU)

Special Awards:

BEST DEBUT (MALE)

SHIRISH (METRO)

BEST DEBUT (FEMALE)

MANJIMA MOHAN (ACHCHAM YENBADHU MADAMAIYADA)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

PS VINOD (OOPIRI) (TELUGU)

THIRU (24) (TAMIL)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER (TELUGU)

SEKHAR VJ - APPLE BEAUTY (JANATHA GARAGE)