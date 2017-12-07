3 Storeys teaser: Excel's latest film brings Pulkit Samrat, Renuka Shahane, Richa Chadha together

While Excel Entertainment's Fukrey Returns is all set to release tomorrow (8 December), the production company also released a teaser of its upcoming film 3 Storeys that stars Pulkit Samrat, Renuka Shahane, Richa Chadha and Sharman Joshi in the cast.

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and revealed the teaser along with the first look of the characters in the film:

First look#3StoreysTeaser coming out at 12.30pm... Stay Tuned... pic.twitter.com/S92k13bZ01 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 7, 2017

According to the teaser, the film explores three different (or loosely connected to a single thread, perhaps, who knows) stories of people living in a chawl. 3 Storeys, directed by Arjun Mukerjee, is a gritty tale of people who have a lot of mystery and thrill happening in their lives. According to a report by The Indian Express, the makers of 3 Storeys claim that the film “explores intertwined lives where secrets are revealed.”

Pulkit Samrat and Renuka Shahane engage in a revealing conversation about a murder that also involves diamonds worth Rs 8 crore in the trailer; Sharman Joshi and Masumeh Makhija have a familial discord; and a young couple are seen in a forbidden relationship (inter-religion) — All these stories form an overall narrative of 3 Storeys.

Produced by Excel Entertainment under Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Priya Sridharan, 3 Storeys is slated to release on 16 February, 2018.