You are here:

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee lead with 7 nominations each

AP

Jan,10 2018 19:59 58 IST

New York: Despacito dominated 2017, but it's still bringing success to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The artists are the leading nominees at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

IHeartMedia announced on Wednesday that Fonsi and Yankee scored seven nominations each, including song of the year for the tune's version with Justin Bieber. The fifth annual awards show will be held on 11 March at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left, and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. the artists are the leading nominees at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. IHeartMedia announced Wednesday, Jan. 10, that Fonsi and Yankee scored seven nominations each, including song of the year for the tune’s version with Justin Bieber. The fifth annual awards show will take place March 11 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Luis Fonsi (L) and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards. The artists are the leading nominees at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. IHeartMedia announced on Wednesday. AP

A slew of artists are behind the Latin hit makers with five nominations each, including Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Shawn Mendes, the Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Khalid.

Tracks battling 'Despacito' for song of the year include Mars' 'That's What I Like'," Sheeran's 'Shape of You,' the Chainsmokers and Coldplay's 'Something Just Like This,' and 'Wild Thoughts' by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 19:59 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 19:59 PM

tags: #Bruno Mars #Camila Cabello #daddy yankee #DJ Khaled #Ed Sheeran #Justin Bieber #Luis Fonsi #Music #Rihanna #Shawn Mendes #Taylor Swift #The Chainsmokers #TuneIn

also see

Ed Sheeran's Divide was 2017's most popular album, reports Nielsen Music

Ed Sheeran's Divide was 2017's most popular album, reports Nielsen Music

Leading streaming network Spotify charged with copyright lawsuit worth $1.6 billion

Leading streaming network Spotify charged with copyright lawsuit worth $1.6 billion

Ghazal Srinivas removed as brand ambassador of Save Temples campaign after sexual harassment allegation

Ghazal Srinivas removed as brand ambassador of Save Temples campaign after sexual harassment allegation