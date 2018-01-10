2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee lead with 7 nominations each

New York: Despacito dominated 2017, but it's still bringing success to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The artists are the leading nominees at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

IHeartMedia announced on Wednesday that Fonsi and Yankee scored seven nominations each, including song of the year for the tune's version with Justin Bieber. The fifth annual awards show will be held on 11 March at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

A slew of artists are behind the Latin hit makers with five nominations each, including Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Shawn Mendes, the Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Khalid.

Tracks battling 'Despacito' for song of the year include Mars' 'That's What I Like'," Sheeran's 'Shape of You,' the Chainsmokers and Coldplay's 'Something Just Like This,' and 'Wild Thoughts' by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 19:59 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 19:59 PM