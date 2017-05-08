13 Reasons Why will return for a second season: Netflix, producer Selena Gomez confirm news

Controversial show 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a second season and will return to Netflix in 2018.

The drama will return with 13 hour-long episodes, with Brian Yorkey staying on as showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the streaming site's official logline, season two "picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker's (played by Katherine Langford) death and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery."

Yorkey said, "Hannah's story is still very much not finished. She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the centre of it."

Executive producer Selene Gomez also confirmed the news by posting a snippet from the show and captioned it as, "Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming."

13 Reasons Why — based on Jay Asher's book of the same name — starts with the suicide of high school student Hannah Baker. She leaves behind a set of tapes for her classmates, in which she highlights the 13 reasons that drove her to take the extreme step.

While it has proven to be extremely popular on Netflix, there have also been concerns over whether or not it glamorises the idea of teen suicide.