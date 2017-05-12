13 Reasons Why stars Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette talk about the second season

After the news that 13 Reasons Why is returning for a second season, the lead stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette opened about what the new season will entail in a cover story for Entertainment Weekly.

After Hannah takes her own life, she leaves behind 13 tapes that explain her decision to her crush. On the series, each tape translates to an individual episode during which Hannah discusses a particular person's impact on her life. The show is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal) and produced by Selena Gomez.

Langford says about the show to Entertainment Weekly, "Being a young person and not too far out of high school myself, I think it’s important that people are able to see representations of these issues and characters they can relate to."

Dylan Minnette, who will play a huge part in the sequel, says about the second season, "The tapes are still obviously on people’s minds," he said, "but there is a different sort of analogue technology that plays a hugely important role in season 2."

Showrunner Bryan Yorkey also suggested how Bryce (Justin Prentice), the arrogant jock who raped both Hannah and her friend Jessica (Alisha Boe), will be back. He also suggested we will see more of how Jessica deals with 'the process of recovering from her rape,' and while we will be seeing much more of Hannah, it will be a relatively smaller role.

Netflix also provided us with this update:

There's no official word yet when the second season will start filming, nor has Netflix come up with a release date.