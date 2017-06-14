13 Reasons Why: Shooting for second season of Netflix's popular show has begun

Calling all 13 Reasons Why fans.

Filming for the second season of Netflix's runaway hit show has officially begun, and we know this for sure because one of the stars of the series has been live tweeting announcements and Instagramming images since, what we know as, Day 1 of the filming, on Monday 11 June.

The first post started with Christian Navarro, who plays Tony Padilla on the show, tweeting, "Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic.."

Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic. 🎧🏎 — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 12, 2017

He then followed up with another tweet that said, "Thank you to everyone who wished us luck today. Day one was great. We are gonna do our best to make something you can be proud of."

Thank you to everyone who wished us luck today. Day one was great. We are gonna do our best to make something you can be proud of. ❤️ — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 13, 2017

He even talked about why he rejoined filming:

Day 2; today I will attempt to sneak as many snacks from catering into my bag as possible. May the force be with you. — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 13, 2017

Fans have been anticipating the second season of the hit show ever since executive producer Selena Gomez took to Instagram to announce that 13 Reasons Why will be returning for a second season.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Many people were rightly concerned with the way in which the show has the potential to trigger those with mental health issues.

Selena has replied to that by saying, "I think for season 2, we elaborate more on some of those questions and the stories and the resolution, if you will, of what some of these kids have gone through so — and are going through."