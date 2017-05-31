13 Reasons Why: Selena Gomez reveals she is 'freaking out' over Season 2

13 Reasons Why premiered on 31 March this year and our lives have not been the same since. A novel written by Jay Asher that was picked up and turned into a Netflix Originals series — Hannah Baker's tragic story successfully managed to touch the hearts of millions worldwide, with people across all age groups identifying with different facets of the character's complex emotions.

The 13-part season one had us all go through a roller-coaster of emotions, hitting some harder than the others.

Selena Gomez, one of the executive producer's of the show alongside Diana Son, Tom McCarthy, Joy Gorman Wettels, Steve Golin, Michael Sugar, Mandy Teefey and Kristel Laiblin, has subtly hinted at a few other details regarding the show that is sure to pique the audience's curiosity by ten-fold.

During an interview with 92.5 Movin Radio station in Seattle, Gomez spoke about how the reactions to the first season were 'complicated' yet 'amazing', which is something that she could relate to and understand completely.

In interview with Movin, she talked about Season Two and could not seem to contain her enthusiasm about the project that is so close to her heart. Gomez said, "I was in the writers' room the other day, and they're working so hard, and it's going to come together. I was sitting there at the table, like, Wait, what happened? Almost like freaking out. I'm so excited. It's going to be great."

13 Reasons Why dealt with a plethora of sensitive topics such as suicide, mental health and sexual assault in a manner that was not only hard hitting in its on-screen representation but also highly relatable in the way that it was written into the script of the show.

The show is especially close to the pop sensation Selena Gomez's heart as she revealed her diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Lupus to her fans back in 2015, and took a break from her music career and cancelled her world tour in 2016 as she was ridden with anxiety, panic attacks and depression (side-effects of the disease) over her Lupus diagnoses.

As a virtual nobody that shot to inexplicable heights of fame and success (her Instagram account has the highest number of followers across the platform), Gomez has closely grappled with many of the issues that 13 Reasons Why so beautifully deals with.