Chennai model missing; 28-year-old Gaanam Nair was last seen travelling on her Activa

A 28-year-old Chennai model has been reported missing by her family, after they failed to make contact with her since 26 May 2017.

Gaanam Nair was last seen on her way to work, travelling from Virugambakkam to Nungambakkam on a black Activa early on the morning of 26 May. She reportedly never made it to her workplace.

Her family has placed a 'missing person' advertisement in the newspapers, and Gaanam's friend launched a social media campaign for information on her whereabouts. However, Nair still hasn't been found.

A complaint has been filed at the KK Nagar Police Station, as per reports.

Gaanam stayed with an aunt's family in Chennai, while her father resides in Delhi. He rushed to Chennai after being apprised of his daughter's disappearance.

An investigator who spoke with The News Minute, said Gaanam had not taken her usual route to work. The police are now examining CCTV footage in the hopes of uncovering a clue.

Some reports hinted at friction between Gaanam and her family; however, the latter have refuted these claims.