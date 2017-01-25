With rail accidents on rise, primary focus of Budget should be on safety, says Citizen survey

New Delhi:LocalCircles, India’s largest citizen engagement platform, said citizens have indicated that they want railways to focus on safety in the coming year.

In a poll, conducted in the Make Railways Better circle where over 150,000 citizens regularly give inputs to Ministry of Railways, 47 percent citizens have specified that they would like railways to focus on safety in the coming year and that safety should get the top allocation in the budget.

Another 15 percent citizens voted for cleanliness, 24 percent for services & amenities and 14 percent voted that timeliness and related investments should be given top priority by railways in budget 2017.

Over 8,000 citizens participated in the poll where 62 percent participants were males and 38 percent were females. The poll covered citizens from over 240 districts of India.

In similar exercise, conducted in 2015, citizens had given the highest number of votes to cleanliness and in 2016 to services and amenities. In 2015, cleanliness was given top priority in Rail Budget 2015 while services and amenities was given the top most allocation in 2016.

With a series of rail accidents in 2016, citizens are quite concerned about safety and thousands of qualitative inputs on how to improve safety in railways have been received in the circle. Some of the top safety initiatives that citizens want railways to focus on include real time and alerts based monitoring of tracks using sensors and deployment of automatic signalling system and anti-collision devices across all trains.

Many citizens also suggested that pro-activeness and safety training for RPF, guards, attendants and TTEs in trains for addressing and escalating safety issues was important. Others suggested replacement of old and outdated coaches and equipment as a safety initiative. 96 percent citizens supported these initiatives as top priorities within the Safety domain.