Wipro receives second threat email, beefs up security across its office locations

BusinessPTIJun, 02 2017 16:24:11 IST

Bengaluru: IT major Wipro Friday said it has reinforced security measures at all its office locations after receiving a second threat email, but there was no impact on the companys operations.

"Wipro confirms that it has received a second threatening e-mail.... There is no impact on the company?s operations," the company said in a statement here.

Representational photo. Reuters

However, Wipro did not specify the nature of the threat.

Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar confirmed reports that someone for the second time had sent an e-mail demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatened a bio-attack on employees.

"This is the second time Wipro has received the threatening mail. An anonymous sender is demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatening a bio attack on employees," he said.

Earlier last month, Wipro had said it had received a  threatening mail from an unidentified source and filed a  complaint with the local law enforcement authorities.

After that threat mail, the company had augmented security at all its office locations.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 04:24 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 04:24 pm

