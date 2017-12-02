Wine industry needs a brand ambassador, says Sumedh Singh Mandla of Grover Zampa Vineyards

A wine with edible gold flecks floating in it was recently introduced by Grover Zampa Vineyards to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Auriga, the new sparkling wine gets its name from the constellation. Made from Chenin blanc grapes and produced by the traditional method, it is a little complex and has a creamy texture. Priced at Rs 1550, it is currently available only in Maharashtra.

Wine has becoming popular in the country as a drink for social events and occasions. To cater to the large numbers who are wine drinkers, Grover Zampa has also a portfolio of premium wines. “Weddings where sparkling wines are served is our main target. Today, no matter which part of India you live in, increasingly people want to serve wine for weddings,” says Sumedh Singh Mandla, CEO.

The market for wines have been growing 15 percent year on year. “We would like it to go up by 20 percent to 25 percent,” says Mandla.

He rues the different state policies that wine producers have to deal with. “It is like dealing with several countries within India,” he says.

The company has 14 brands and 38 wines and exports 20 percent volume to 30 countries.

What the industry needs is brand ambassadors as it is at a nascent stage, said Mandla. Indian wine industry is at nascent stage and need a brand ambassador for this range only. "Wine has huge prospects for agriculture and tourism. Indian wines are increasingly finding acceptance in the West. With more focus and support from state and central government, the segment has a potential to earn more foreign exchange," he said.