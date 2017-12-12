Why was Vijay Mallya's extradition trial delayed?: SC slams Centre, MEA; asks them to file reply on Friday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs for delay in extradition trial of Vijay Mallya, according to CNN-News18. The liquor baron who has been living in the UK in a self-imposed exile since March last year returned to the Westminster Magisterate's Court in London on 4 December for a hearing in the case.

Mallya lives in a sprawling, $15 million mansion in Tewin, a village about 33 km north of London.

SC has also asked the Centre and the MEA to a file a reply on the matter on Friday while raising the question as to how they can delay the extradition trial despite there was a clear apex court ruling in its favour? Mallya's defence while arguing for him told the court that earlier this year Indian banks refused a settlement of offer from the Kigfisher Airlines founder. According to reports, Mallya had told banks that he was willing to pay them over Rs 6,000 crore as a settlement.

Last week, the Westminster Magisterate had criticised Indian government for gaps in paperwork on which the government representative admitted it and said the paper had got mixed up. Mallya is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies for cheating on huge loan money.

A group of 17 banks led by the State Bank of India claim Mallya did not repay Rs 9,000 crore loan which he had raised for starting and running Kingfisher Airlines. KFA has been grounded for long for not generating profits and revenue and also for funds crunch.

India's two top agenices -- the Central Bureau of Investigation under Home Ministry and the Enforcement Directorate under the Finance Ministry -- have prepared what they call a strong case against Mallya. They have provided huge amount of documents to the Crown Prosecution Service in London to substantiate their case.