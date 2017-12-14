Wholesale price inflation in November at 8-month high of 3.93% on rising food and fuel prices

New Delhi: India’s annual wholesale price inflation accelerated in November to an eight-month high, driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products, government data showed on Thursday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month increased to 3.93 percent from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.59 percent rise in October.

The rise compares with a 3.78 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in November rose 4.10 percent year-on-year, compared with a 3.23 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.