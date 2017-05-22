Watch: Suresh Prabhu flags off high-speed Tejas Express from Mumbai to Goa

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday flagged off the country's first high-speed and feature rich train Tejas Express from Chatrapati Shivaji Station here.

The new premium train will run five days a week between Mumbai and Karmali in Goa. During the monsoon season, it will run three days a week.

The train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 5 a.m. on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May 24 and arrive at Karmali at 1.30 p.m. on the same day.

It will leave Karmali at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May 23 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 11 p.m. the same day.

During the monsoon season, the train will depart from Mumbai on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and will leave Karmali at 7.30 a.m. on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The 20-coach modern train has executive class and chair class with the coaches having tea and coffee vending machines, magazines and snacks tables.

Tejas Express is also equipped with close circuit television cameras for the security of passengers.

The train will run at a speed of 130 kmph and has coaches equipped with automatic doors, Wi-Fi and LCD screens. The coaches have been manufactured at the Indian Coach Factory in Chennai. The train is capable of running at 200 kmph.

The coaches of the new train also include other features like touch-less water taps, water level indicators and hand dryers with all coaches fitted with bio-vacuum toilets.

A one-way trip from Mumbai to Goa would cost Rs 2,740 with food and Rs 2,585 without food, while the fare for the ordinary chair car has been fixed at Rs 1,310 with food and Rs 1,185 without food.