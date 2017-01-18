Watch: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's speech at a party defines the phrase 'charged up'

Perhaps no company benefited more from the demonetisation of high value currency denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 since 8 November than mobile wallet company Paytm.

With the government's thrust on digital payments transactions gaining traction, the Alibaba-backed Paytm has been in the forefront in driving the digital play.

Recently, Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company has about 165 million e-wallet users.

Naturally, this is a cause for celebration. But the way Sharma addressed his employees at a Paytm party really made us think that he wanted to punch someone apart from celebrating Paytm's success.

Sharma not only made sure that he was screaming as loudly as humanly possible but also got maybe a bit too excited and shouted, "Jo hamare saath nahin hain wo royenge (Those who are not with us will cry)!"

There was also a time when Sharma was actually not saying anything. He was just screaming, and how!

The Paytm founder also did not shy away from showing his employees his dance moves which, to say the least, were really energetic.

Well, as they say, work hard and party harder.