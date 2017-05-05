Want to link your Aadhaar to PAN? Here are 5 easy steps to do it in less than 5 minutes

It is not known what will happen to the government's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for IT returns filing as the case is being heard in the Supreme Court. However, as of now linking of now, you have to link your Aadhaar to your PAN before 30 July otherwise, your PAN card may be rendered invalid. So even as the debate is on, if you think it is better to just link the two to be on the safer side, here are five steps you can do it.

Step 1: Keep Aadhaar and PAN numbers handy.

Step 2 : Register on the Income tax e-Filing portal if you already haven’t yet. If you are already registered at the income tax department’s e-Filing portal, log in using your ID, password and date of birth.

Step 3: A pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card. If you have a pop up blocker active, you will have to go on the “Profile Setting” on the dashboard’s menu bar to click on “Link Aadhar” option.

Step 4: You will have to add the necessary details like name your Date of Birth as per the PAN details as well as your gender. If you data is different that what’s mentioned on your PAN, the Aadhaar will not be linked to your PAN. Next thing to do is, to enter your 12 digit Aadhaar card number, then verify captcha and then click on “Link Aadhaar” button. Once your validation is successful, your Aadhaar will be successfully linked to your PAN.

Step 5: The last step is when a popup message is displayed stating that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.

Keep in mind, that once the Aadhaar-PAN linking is done, you can e-Verify your IT returns using Aadhaar. That’s when your mobile is registered with Aadhaar. By linking the two cards you will no longer have to submit your Income Tax acknowledgement to the IT department.