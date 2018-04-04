Videocon bank loan case: Deepak Kochhar gets Income Tax notice for tax evasion

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has issued notice to Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with its tax evasion probe in the Videocon bank loan case, officials said.

The notice had been issued to Deepak Kochhar under Section 131 of the I-T Act and he has been asked to furnish details of his personal finances, I-T Returns for the last few years and business transactions with NuPower Renewables.

He has been asked, they said, to furnish details of his personal finances, Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the last few years and business transactions with the firm apart from other financial details of the company.

The department has also sent a detailed questionnaire, seeking details of the firm’s operations, to be answered by him.

The tax department has launched a probe into the finances of the company and those associated with it, the officials said.

Few more notices have been sent to the people associated with the firm and based on their replies, further action will be taken, they said.

In a related development, the CBI officials said that Deepak Kochhar, who has been named in a preliminary enquiry, will be called for questioning soon.

The CBI had questioned a few ICICI bank officials as part of a preliminary enquiry to find out if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank issuing a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

The loan had recently made news after reports questioned it and linked it to a possible quid pro quo that Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly had with NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Deepak Kochchar.

The CBI enquiry had named Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar and unidentified others, officials said.