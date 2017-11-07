Uttar Pradesh NTPC blast: Power ministry panel to probe explosion that killed 36, to submit report in 30 days

New Delhi: The Power Ministry set up a committee to investigate the causes of the recent accident on 1 November at state-run NTPC's Unchahar power plant, where 36 people died due to boiler blast.

The panel, headed by PD Siwal Member (thermal) Central Electricity Authority (CEA), will submit its report in one month from the date of order, the Power Ministry said in an office order issued on Monday.

According to the term of reference of the committee, it will investigate the causes of the accident and fix responsibility for lapses, if any.

Besides, the panel will also suggest remedial measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future.

The Power Ministry has constituted the committee under the provision of Electricity Act 2003.

The other members of the panel are Subir Chakraborty, Director (Projects) Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL), Dhawal Prakash Antapurkar Director of Steam Boilers, Maharasthra and L D Papney, Chief Engineer (TE&TD), CEA.

The order said that the committee, if required, may seek assistance from experts or co-opt other members.

The NTPC has also set up an internal enquiry headed by its Executive Director S K Roy to look into the reasons for accident at its Unchahar power plant's Unit 6 of 500 MW.

A senior official said that the latest death toll in the accident is 36.

There was a blast in the boiler section at the state-run power giant NTPC's Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district On November 1.

The 1,550-MW plant supplies electricity to nine states, according to officials, and employs around 870 people