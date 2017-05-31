US Fed fines Deutsche Bank $41 mn for anti-money laundering program

Washington: The US Federal Reserve has announced a penalty of $41 million on the US operations of Deutsche Bank for its deficiencies in anti-money laundering program.

"The (Federal Reserve) Board identified failures by Deutsche Bank's US banking operations to maintain an effective program to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws," said the Fed in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The central bank also issued a cease and desist order against the German bank, which requires the bank to improve its senior management oversight and controls related to its compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

The German bank was fined a total of $156.6 million in April by the Fed for its deficiencies in its foreign exchange trading and its failure to keep a compliance program with the Volcker rule.