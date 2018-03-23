University Grants Commission grants autonomous status to O P Jindal Global University

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has granted Haryana-based O P Jindal Global University (JGU) autonomous status under graded autonomy regulations 2018.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar made the announcement about making JGU the first private university in Haryana to be given autonomy.

UGC and HRD ministry have granted autonomy to 52 universities, out of which five are central universities, 21 state universities, 24 deemed and two private universities, the JGU said in a press release.

"There are more than 300 private universities in India but only two have been granted this special status, one of them being O P Jindal Global University," it said.

Expressing gratitude to the HRD ministry, Naveen Jindal, founding chancellor of JGU, said: "This feat reiterates JGUs commitment to shaping Indias aspirations of building world-class universities through comparative and international dimensions. We are grateful to MHRD and UGC who have appreciated our endeavour."

Terming it a milestone in the universitys journey, C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, said: "This recognition initiates a major paradigm shift that will mark the future of Indian universities and encourage our pursuit of institutional excellence in higher education."

"This is a big milestone in JGUs journey and I wish to congratulate all its stake-holders, including faculty members, students, staff, alumni, parents and the State Government of Haryana, as well as the regulatory bodies, for their support," he said.

The press note released by the university said that this status will allow the university the freedom to introduce new courses and departments, and enter into collaborations with foreign educational institutions, without seeking the UGCs permission.

"There will also be exemption from regular UGC inspections, with appraisals being obtained on the basis of self-reporting. Besides, JGU will be allowed to hire global talent to strengthen the faculty and encourage more international students to pursue their higher education from the university," it said.