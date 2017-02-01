LIVE Union Budget Session 2017: Arun Jaitley confirms the budget will be presented at 11 am

The Budget Session, which begins on Tuesday, will probably not be smooth for the Narendra Modi government.
The shock demonetisation will shave off a good 0.5 percentage point from GDP growth this fiscal, pulling it down to 6.5 per cent, Economic Survey said on Tuesday while predicting "return to normal" 6.75-7.5 percent in the next financial year and calling for bold tax cuts.
The pre-Budget pointer called for cut not just in individual income tax rates and a timetable for reducing the corporate taxes but also for widening the net to progressively encompass "all high incomes".
Though the Survey did not indicate what it meant by all high incomes, the reference may be to agriculture income which is currently out of the tax net.
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'wiping every tear from every eye', it made a pitch for implementing Universal Basic Income (UBI) to entitle the poor with at least some income and thus eliminate poverty.
"Even the likely reduction in the rate of real GDP growth of 0.25 percentage points to 0.5 percentage points (due to junking of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes) relative to the baseline of about 7 percent still makes India's growth noteworthy given the weak and unsettled global economy which posted a growth rate of a little over 3 per cent in 2016," it said.
Indian economy had grown at a revised rate of 7.9 percent in 2015-16 and was projected to grow by 7.1 percent in
the current fiscal by the Central Statistical Organisation, which did not account for disruption caused by demonetisation.
"Over the medium run, the implementation of the GST, follow-up to demonetisation, and enacting other structural reforms should take the economy towards its potential real GDP growth of 8 per cent to 10 per cent," said the Survey tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ahead of Union Budget 2017-18 to be unveiled on Wednesday.
For the 2017-18 fiscal, beginning on April 1, it put the real GDP growth at 6.75 per cent to 7.5 per cent range. "Even under this forecast, India would remain the fastest growing major economy in the world."
Listing surge in global oil prices and possible eruption of trade tensions amongst the major countries as risks, it said investment-to-GDP ratio has not just been lower than the desirable levels but has been consistently declining over the last few years.
Also, it said, the savings rate has to be raised so that investment can be financed without resorting to high dose of external financing.
Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, who led the team that prepared the Economic Survey 2017-18, termed the move to scrap 86 per cent of the cash in circulation a "radical currency-cum-governance-cum social-engineering measure".
The pre-Budget document said demonetisation is also very unusual in its monetary consequences.
To ensure that demonetisation indeed proves a catalyst for long-run changes in behaviour will require measures to complement with other non-punitive, incentive-compatible measures that reduce the incentives for tax evasion.
President addresses joint session of both the Houses of Parliament, lauds note ban, surgical strikes
Lauding the demonetisation decision and the surgical strikes across Line of Control (LoC) as "bold" decisions in the interest of the country, President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday favoured a constructive debate on simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assemblies and funding of polls to eradicate money power.
The Government, he said, is committed to combating the "grave challenge" of terrorism and to ensure that perpetrators of such acts are brought to justice.
In his address to the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament, marking the opening of the Budget session, Mukherjee spoke about a host of government schemes and initiatives covering aspects like housing, LPG connections, electrification, healthcare, education, farmers' welfare, welfare of the specially-abled, rural development and urban development.
When he referred to the demonetisation decision to fight blackmoney and corruption as also the surgical strikes across the LoC as "bold" decisions, there was thumping of desks by the members of the ruling alliance.
"My government has taken decisive steps to give a fitting reply to the repeated incursions on our territorial sovereignty," Mukherjee said.
"On 29th September 2016, our defence forces successfully conducted surgical strikes at several launch pads along the Line of Control to prevent infiltration by terrorists," he added.
The strikes were conducted in the wake of terror attack on army camp in Uri in Kashmir in which 17 soldiers were killed.
The mention about the surgical strikes in the President's address assumes significance as some quarters had questioned whether the action had actually taken place. There were also demands for showing proof in this regard.
He also talked about the issue of holding of joint elections to the Lok Sabha and Assemblies, favouring a debate on it.
Feb, 01 2017 IST
highlights
Budget will be presented: Lok Sabha Speaker
Arun Jaitley confirms Budget is on track at 11 am
Budget should be postponed: Kharge
"If they will not show respect, it won't be appropriate," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. "The Budget which they had to present in March is being presented now," he added.
"The budget should be delayed. Otherwise, it will be an inhuman act," he said. "There is a lot of time. The Budget can be presented tomorrow too."
Govt wanted to postpone announcement of E Ahamed's demise: Congress
A Congress MP, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the government wanted to postpone the announcement of E Ahamed's passing. "They announced it at midnight after pressure from his family," the MP said.
Detailed table on impact of demonetisation, but where are the numbers?
The Economic Survey, though as expected, had given an impact analysis of the demonetisation but has not given any numbers.
Firstpost business editor Rajesh Pandathil noted that though there is detailed table on the impact of note ban, it has no numbers mentioned anywhere.
"It says that bank deposits increased sharply through end-December, that they will decline and probably settle at a slightly higher level, it doesn't say how much was the deposit increase or when it is likely to become steady. So also about the RBI balance sheet. Did the CEA anlayse the note ban without any numbers in hand? If yes, it is surprising," Rajesh said.
Cash supply to be normal by April 2017
Explaining the rationale behind its 6.75-7.5% GDP growth estimate for the next financial year, the Economic Survey said cash will replenished by end March 2017 and the economy would revert to the normal after that.
On the RBI's likely interest rate action, Subramanian at the press conference said the market interest rates have already been trending down.
He ducked the question whether the government could have done something better.
Mahatma may have given go-ahead to Universal Basic Income as anti-poverty scheme
The Economic Survey advocates the concept of Universal Basic Income (UBI) as an alternative to the various social welfare schemes in an effort to reduce poverty. The survey juxtaposes the benefits and costs of the UBI scheme in the context of the philosophy of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
The UBI is a simple idea based on three principles - universality, unconditionality and agency, said Subramanian at the press conference.
The Mahatma as astute political observer, would have anxieties about UBI as being just another add-on Government programme, but on balance, he may have given the go-ahead to the UBI.
Based on a survey on misallocation of resources for the six largest Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Sub-Schemes (except PDS and fertilizer subsidy) across districts, the Economic Survey points out that the districts where the needs are greatest are precisely the ones where State capacity is the weakest. This suggests that a more efficient way to help the poor would be to provide them resources directly, through a UBI.
Currency squeeze after demonetisation was less than perceived
Caution has to be exercised in analysing the impact of demonetisation. It is an unusual monetary experiment. No real model exist. It is an unusual experiment in the monetary history, Subramanian said.
Demonetisation has affected different forms of money very differently, he said. It simultaneously reduced the supply of cash and by the same token it increased the bank deposits.
The currency squeeze was less than perceived. It was higher in December than in November, contrary to the general perception, he said.
Demonetisation a risk; policy support required to aid recovery
The Economic Survey has realised the risk of the the demonetisation to the country's economic growth and noted the recovery from the negative impact will require policy support from the government.
After the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, normalcy is yet to return to rural areas. The cash crunch induced by he note ban has resulted in job losses in the informal sector. As daily labourers returned to their villages, the demand for jobs under MGNREGA has spiked, media reports said.
Towards the budget, there has been demand for higher allocation for the social sector in order o get over the pain of demonetisation.
Will Economic Survey clear the air about the impact of demonetisation?
This year's Economic Survey is nothing like the previous years'. The reason is the country has been witness to an unprecedented step - demonetisation.
After the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from 9 November, the common man endured much pain hoping that the government's step will finally put an end to black money generation and the evaders will pay a price. However, the government is yet to come out with exact data on how much money has come into the system and what is the amount of black money it may have amassed.
The expectation is chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian will give some idea as to how the demonetisation has impacted the economy in the Economic Survey.
President Mukherjee salutes the courage of soldiers who undertook the surgical strikes
President also congratulated the government for fulfilling the four-decade old demand of One Rank One Pension.
President hails the decision to demonetise high-currency notes
Today's top development
Once President Mukherjee's address to the joint session of the Parliament concludes, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will table the Economic Survey 2016-17. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has decided not to attend the Parliament for two days.
Three ordinances have been listed today for promulgation.
Hits and misses from President’s budget session address last year
The President's address, a day before the Union Budget is presented, sets the tone for the upcoming Budget Session as the broad initiatives taken by the Union government and objectives for the coming year are listed out.
According to a report prepared by the New Delhi-based think tank PRS Legislative Research, which analysed President Mukherjee's address to Parliament on 23 February 2016, not all targets of increasing GDP and lowering inflation, fiscal deficit and current account deficit were achieved.
The GDP is estimated to grow at 7.1% in 2016-17 as compared with 7.6% in 2015-16. However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December 2016 was 3.4% down from 5.6% in December 2015. Read the report here.
Govt committed for sabka saath sabka vikas: President Pranav Mukherjee
Welfare of 'gareeb', 'peedit', 'Dalit', 'vanchhit' core of the government: Mukherjee
This is a historic session heralding advancement of budget cycle: Mukherjee
Budget session begins with President Pranav Mukherjee's speech
Mukherjee speaks at Parliament
President Pranav Mukherjee has reached parliament
10:50 (IST)
10:54 (IST)
10:54 (IST)
Budget will be presented: Lok Sabha Speaker
10:52 (IST)
Budget shouldn't be presented today: Lalu Prasad
10:51 (IST)
10:49 (IST)
UPI a window dressing act: Narayanan
"UPI is a window dressing act. But it sounds like a big freebie. What UPI is does simply takes away the ghost of building asset," says Narayanan.
10:48 (IST)
India has a unique ability of staring at problem and solution simultaneously: Aiyar
"What does the household to do with the money transferred to their account suppose through NMREGA? In village after villages you don't have teachers in schools. But the fact is there is no private school or private health centre in rural areas. The government cannot run away from its responsibility," says Aiyar.
"Gradualism is another way of getting political insurance. We have a unique ability to stare at a problem and solution simultaneously. Look at demonetization. We had Aadhaar long back," he said.
10:44 (IST)
10:38 (IST)
No particular method to figure out who can afford a loan: Mrug
"No standard procedure to demarcate who is worthy of a loan or not. The banks decide by taking a look at the passbook," says Jai Mrug.
10:33 (IST)
Real estate, banking sector not doing well enough: Narayanan
"Real estate is in a slump. Only service sector is going up. The banking sector is sitting on NPAs. Sherlock Holmes would have said that this is a dog that did not bark," says Narayanan.
10:30 (IST)
"We must see some element of populism in this budget," said Aiyar.
10:28 (IST)
'Neither possible nor correct to postpone Budget'
Subhash Kashyap, an expert on the Constitution, said that it is neither possible not correct to postpone the Budget after Budget copies have reached the Parliament.
10:27 (IST)
Narendra Modi reaches Parliament
10:24 (IST)
Arun Jaitley confirms Budget is on track at 11 am
10:22 (IST)
Not too much elbow room for Jaitley: Narayanan
"Arun Jaitley does not have too much of an elbow room politically and economically to play too many strokes," says senior journalist Madhavan Narayanan.
10:21 (IST)
Narendra Modi arrives at E Ahamed's residence: ANI
10:19 (IST)
Redirect and reboot policy to have solution on the ground: Aiyar
"Every year government of India spends more and more on health and education. The Budget is not a policy statement alone. The government must redirect and reboot policy to have a solution on the ground. I would primarily look for efficiency in spending. What is happening to Rs 10,000 cr that was set aside for start-ups?" Aiyar said.
"The implementation process has to be unclogged. The Concurrent List of the Constitution has to be recast. The Centre should be stick to the core national agenda," he said.
"Ideally the government should an outcome budget first," Aiyar said.
10:17 (IST)
The show must go on
Aside of the Parliamentary proprieties and procedures due to the death of a sitting MP and the mourning over the loss of a life, the show must go on. The Union Budget is a momentous occasion and if there is a provision for the session to be held as scheduled after passing an obit reference, that provision must be utilized. This is not to show disrespect to the departed soul. Ahamed's unfortunate death will be condoled with all sincerity. But postponing the Budget makes little sense.
The Congress and other opposition parties have called for a postponement of the date but there seems to be an element of political one-upmanship in their demand. It is widely known that the Opposition parties were not happy with the presentation of the Budget just before the commencement of Assembly elections in five states.
10:12 (IST)
10:10 (IST)
Budget should be postponed: Kharge
"If they will not show respect, it won't be appropriate," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. "The Budget which they had to present in March is being presented now," he added.
"The budget should be delayed. Otherwise, it will be an inhuman act," he said. "There is a lot of time. The Budget can be presented tomorrow too."
10:09 (IST)
Big announcements expected but there is a fear of gimmick: Yadav
"This Budget won't be oriented towards the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab polls. This would take a larger picture keeping in mind the 2019 polls. My expectation is that the government has done its pain part and now it's time for the gain. Modi knows very well that the poorer sections of the society have supported him greatly in the 2014 polls. So far the government knows that it has done nothing much for that section. Today there would be either big announcements or my fear is that it would be turn out to be a complete gimmick," Yadav said.
09:50 (IST)
NDA did little for farmers so far
The convention is that if a sitting MP passes away that the Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day. However, there are indications from the Speaker's office that it is not a usual day today and it would be business as usual in Parliament," said Yadav.
"In all likelihood, the House will have the Budget after giving its respect to the departed soul. So many things are associated with the Budget both abroad and domestic," he said.
"The Lok Sabha will anyway meet at 11 am and we will then know what lies ahead. Meanwhile, I am at Jantar Mantar holding a Kisan rally for the benefit of the farmers. It is not that the Budget is only for the corporates but it also for people like the farmers who toil all the year round," Yadav said.
"So far in the NDA tenure, nothing concrete has been done for the farmers. Whatever is there is only on paper or mere announcements. No increase in the budget for farmers as announced by the finance minister last year. These are all gimmicks. And how will the income of the farmers double in six years by 2022? Will it be just nominal or in real terms, The demonetisation has also affected the farmers. They have suffered the pain. Now they are waiting for a balm," he said.
09:37 (IST)
Markets open in the green
Sensex at 27673.74 up 17.78 points or 0.06%
09:36 (IST)
Such a measure should be made applicable for all occasions when someone you know passes away. Business, like life itself, must go on as usual. That is the nature of things.
This becomes all the more imperative when it involves impostant occasions – like the passing of the budget, or the declaration of election results, or the date of polling. Getting these events to be postponed – by declaring a holiday – creates a situation where a majority of people use the holiday to doing many things that they could not ordinarily do. Plus it involves a huge waste of expenditure, because all the planning that has been put into place is now rendered infructuous.
Holidays for mourning made sense when the proprietor of a frim died and there was nobody from the family who could open the shop or take the chair which the departed soul used to occupy. It has not place in a society which plans for such occasions; where work must go on irrespective of any untoward incident taking place.
If current rules do not permit the continuation of work – save for observance of silence as a mark of respect for the departed – these rules require amendment. They need to be changed, and new rules brought into place. Holidays for death is an anachronism. It must be dispensed with.
09:27 (IST)
Budget unlikely to be delayed
Former minister of state for External Affairs Minister E. Ahamed's death early on Wednesday has thrown the presentation of Budget 2017 into confusion. Ahamed, who had collapsed due to cardiac arrest during President Pranab Mukherjee's address to the joint session on Tuesday, subsequently passed away at 2.30am on Wednesday at New Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he was put on life support.
The situation right now is fluid. The PMO, it is learnt, will take a call and a final decision could be arrived at the floor of the House. The 78-year-old Ahamed was a Lok Sabha MP from Malappuram, Kerala. Conventionally, the death of a sitting MP during the inter-session or the session itself causes the House to be adjourned for a day.
Government sources indicate, however, that the Budget presentation which was brought forward to 1 February instead of the regular date of 28 February to enable authorization of expenditure by next fiscal, is unlikely to be delayed.
09:21 (IST)
09:15 (IST)
Budget Session should go on as planned
But conventions like these are in urgent need for a review. Holidays, when declared, are often days when children celebrate, play and plan outings. It is a day when friends decide to go for a movie. Although the holiday was meant to be a day of mourning, all visible signs in the outside world appears to be more of a celebration.
A better way to show respect for someone who has passed away is to observe silence for a five-minute period. That way, people collectively reminisce the life and times of the one who has departed. There is sobriety, solemnity and enormous respect.
09:13 (IST)
09:07 (IST)
Jaitley leaves for Rashtrapati Bhavan
09:02 (IST)
Arun Jaitley arrives at Finance Ministry
08:59 (IST)
Rajya Sabha had been adjourned in 2016 when a member had died
According to PTI, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day in May 2016 as a mark of respect towards sitting Congress member Praveen Rashtrapal, who had died after suffering a heart attack.
08:57 (IST)
Budget should not take place: KV Thomas
KV Thomas, Chairman, Public Accounts Committee, said, "It is up to the Speaker to take the final decision. Considering that E Ahamed was a sitting MP and he collapsed in Parliament, the House should be adjourned and the Budget should not take place. However, I can't say what decision they will take."
08:53 (IST)
Govt wanted to postpone announcement of E Ahamed's demise: Congress
A Congress MP, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the government wanted to postpone the announcement of E Ahamed's passing. "They announced it at midnight after pressure from his family," the MP said.
08:46 (IST)
Condolences on the sad demise of E Ahamed: Jaitley
08:45 (IST)
Speaker will decide if House will be adjourned: MoS Finance
08:38 (IST)
Will the Budget be postponed?
The Union Budget is all set to be tabled. And then comes the news that a sitting member of Parliament has passed away. And the big question that most people have been asking is “Will the Budget presentation get postponed?”
Conventionally, when a sitting member of Parliament dies, a day of mourning is declared. If the Parliament is in session, the speaker then declares it a holiday as a mark of respect.
08:36 (IST)
Saddened by the demise of E Ahamed: Modi
08:18 (IST)
Govt ready to present Budget: MoS for Finance
MoS for Finance Santosh Gangwar has said that the government is ready to present the Budget.
08:07 (IST)
07:57 (IST)
(Updates begin for 1 February)
E Ahamed passes away
Former Union minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed passed away early on Wednesday after he suffered a cardiac arrest, a senior doctor has confirmed.
The 78-year-old Ahamed died at 2.15 am at RML hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday and put on artificial life support.
"E Ahamed has passed away at 2.15 am. His body has been taken to AIIMS hospital for embalming (a method to preserve a corpse from decaying) as the facility is not available at RML," a senior RML doctor told PTI.
Ahamed's body will be taken to Kerala later on Wednesday. The MP from Kerala's Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday. — PTI
16:07 (IST)
Pulses pumping inflation
Pulses, as per the Economic Survey 2016-17, continued to be the major contributor of food inflation.
15:47 (IST)
15:24 (IST)
CPI under control
The Economic Survey 2016-17 says that the headline inflation as measured by Consumer Price Index remained under control for the third successive financial year. The average CPI inflation declined to 4.9 percent in 2015-16 from 5.9 percent in 2014-15 and stood at 4.8 percent during April-December 2015.
15:21 (IST)
Did you know that indirect taxes grew by 26.9 percent during April-November 2016?
15:20 (IST)
Congress latches on to Economic Survey; takes on government for demonetisation
15:14 (IST)
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah takes a jibe at the government
15:12 (IST)
Strong growth in revenue expenditure
According to Economic Survey 2016-17, the strong growth in revenue expenditure during April-November 2016 was boosted mainly by a 23.2 percent increase in salaries due to the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and a 39.5 percent increase in the grants for creation of capital assets.
14:58 (IST)
14:39 (IST)
14:22 (IST)
