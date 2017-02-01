LIVE Union Budget Session 2017: Arun Jaitley confirms the budget will be presented at 11 am

The Budget Session, which begins on Tuesday, will probably not be smooth for the Narendra Modi government.

The shock demonetisation will shave off a good 0.5 percentage point from GDP growth this fiscal, pulling it down to 6.5 per cent, Economic Survey said on Tuesday while predicting "return to normal" 6.75-7.5 percent in the next financial year and calling for bold tax cuts.

The pre-Budget pointer called for cut not just in individual income tax rates and a timetable for reducing the corporate taxes but also for widening the net to progressively encompass "all high incomes".

Though the Survey did not indicate what it meant by all high incomes, the reference may be to agriculture income which is currently out of the tax net.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'wiping every tear from every eye', it made a pitch for implementing Universal Basic Income (UBI) to entitle the poor with at least some income and thus eliminate poverty.

"Even the likely reduction in the rate of real GDP growth of 0.25 percentage points to 0.5 percentage points (due to junking of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes) relative to the baseline of about 7 percent still makes India's growth noteworthy given the weak and unsettled global economy which posted a growth rate of a little over 3 per cent in 2016," it said.

Indian economy had grown at a revised rate of 7.9 percent in 2015-16 and was projected to grow by 7.1 percent in

the current fiscal by the Central Statistical Organisation, which did not account for disruption caused by demonetisation.

"Over the medium run, the implementation of the GST, follow-up to demonetisation, and enacting other structural reforms should take the economy towards its potential real GDP growth of 8 per cent to 10 per cent," said the Survey tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ahead of Union Budget 2017-18 to be unveiled on Wednesday.

For the 2017-18 fiscal, beginning on April 1, it put the real GDP growth at 6.75 per cent to 7.5 per cent range. "Even under this forecast, India would remain the fastest growing major economy in the world."

Listing surge in global oil prices and possible eruption of trade tensions amongst the major countries as risks, it said investment-to-GDP ratio has not just been lower than the desirable levels but has been consistently declining over the last few years.

Also, it said, the savings rate has to be raised so that investment can be financed without resorting to high dose of external financing.

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, who led the team that prepared the Economic Survey 2017-18, termed the move to scrap 86 per cent of the cash in circulation a "radical currency-cum-governance-cum social-engineering measure".

The pre-Budget document said demonetisation is also very unusual in its monetary consequences.

To ensure that demonetisation indeed proves a catalyst for long-run changes in behaviour will require measures to complement with other non-punitive, incentive-compatible measures that reduce the incentives for tax evasion.

President addresses joint session of both the Houses of Parliament, lauds note ban, surgical strikes

Lauding the demonetisation decision and the surgical strikes across Line of Control (LoC) as "bold" decisions in the interest of the country, President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday favoured a constructive debate on simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assemblies and funding of polls to eradicate money power.

The Government, he said, is committed to combating the "grave challenge" of terrorism and to ensure that perpetrators of such acts are brought to justice.

In his address to the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament, marking the opening of the Budget session, Mukherjee spoke about a host of government schemes and initiatives covering aspects like housing, LPG connections, electrification, healthcare, education, farmers' welfare, welfare of the specially-abled, rural development and urban development.

When he referred to the demonetisation decision to fight blackmoney and corruption as also the surgical strikes across the LoC as "bold" decisions, there was thumping of desks by the members of the ruling alliance.

"My government has taken decisive steps to give a fitting reply to the repeated incursions on our territorial sovereignty," Mukherjee said.

"On 29th September 2016, our defence forces successfully conducted surgical strikes at several launch pads along the Line of Control to prevent infiltration by terrorists," he added.

The strikes were conducted in the wake of terror attack on army camp in Uri in Kashmir in which 17 soldiers were killed.

The mention about the surgical strikes in the President's address assumes significance as some quarters had questioned whether the action had actually taken place. There were also demands for showing proof in this regard.

He also talked about the issue of holding of joint elections to the Lok Sabha and Assemblies, favouring a debate on it.

With inputs from PTI