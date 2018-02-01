Co-Sponsor
Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley announces national healthcare scheme to cover 10 crore poor families

Feb 01, 2018 12:05:52 IST
Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley announces national healthcare scheme to cover 10 crore poor families

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Railway capex at Rs 1.48 lakh cr

    "12,000 wagons, 5,160 coaches and 700 locomotives being procured. There is significant achievements of physical targets by the railways," Jaitley says.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Safety first is government's aim, says Jaitley

    Keeping in mind the rise in railway accidents, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reiterated that "safety first" is the aim of the government under Rashtriya Railways Sanrakshana Yojana. 

  • 12:03 (IST)

    AMRUT programme

    "AMRUT programme to focus on water supply to all households in 500 cities. Water supply contracts for 494 projects worth 19,428 core awarded," announces Jaitley. 

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Tunnel for Se-La pass in Arunachal Pradesh 


    "Have proposed the construction of a tunnel under the Se-La pass in Arunachal Pradesh.Proposal to develop 10 prominent tourist destinations as Iconic tourism destinations," says Jaitley.

  • 11:59 (IST)

    115 districts to be considered for improve quality of life

    "115 aspiration districts have been identified taking various indices of development into consideration. The quality of life will be improved in these districts, promises Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

  • 11:58 (IST)

    EPF relief for new employees


    "Contribution of 8.33% to EPF for new employees by the government for three years and 12% government contribution to EPF in sectors employing large number of people. Women employees' contribution to EPF to be reduced to 8% from 10% for the first three years," announces Jaitley.

  • The healthcare scheme is great initiative 

    Speaking to Firstpost, Bhavik Narsana, Partner, Khaitan & Co said, “The national health scheme of the government is a much needed and great initiative. This is a big positive for the healthcare and pharma industry."

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Mudra accounts


    Rs 3 lakh crore set aside for Mudra accounts.

  • Modicare by FM Jaitley!
     

    In his biggest announcement so far in the budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced that the government is launching a flagship National Health Protection Scheme to cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (with a total beneficiary net of over Rs 50 crore). Under this scheme, the government will provode Rs 5 lakh per family, per year in the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme. This could easily to be called Modicare and is likely to have sweeping impact on the health of the poor.

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Big allocations for SC and ST communities

    "Propose to earmark Rs 56,000 crore for SCs and Rs 39,000 crore for STs," says Jaitley.

  • Agriculture gets focus

    The assurance of farmers getting minimum support price which is one and a half times more than cost of production on expected lines. Fortunately he is not stopping with this. The recognition that not all farmers are able to benefit from MSP is good.

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Namami Gange' Programme

    Jaitley says 187 projects sanctioned under the 'Namami Gange' programme, 47 projects have been completed. 

  • 11:52 (IST)

  • Good use of MNREG funds

    Thumbs up also to decision to provide institutional support and policies for price discovery, agri futures etc. Another positive – Rs 2000 crore to upgrade existing 22000 rural haats so small farmers who cannot access the formal mandis.

  • Fillip to Food processing industry

    Rs 500 crore for Operation Green to provide logistics, storage and other infrastructure support to tomatoes, onions, potatoes (TOP) and doubling allocation for food processing from Rs 7.15 crore to 14000 crore also good, at first glance. This will hugely address the issue of what to do when there is glut of these perishables and prevent wastage. A fillip to the food processing industry will also boost non-farm employment in the rural areas. Good moves on agriculture overall till now. Implementation will be the key.

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

    Jaitley says Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJBY) to be expanded to all poor households.

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Govt to help fight smog in NCR

    Taking cognisance of the pollution issue in the National Capital Region, Arun Jaitley said: " A special scheme to support efforts of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to tackle air pollution through use of in-situ machinery for disposing crop residue."

  • 11:49 (IST)

    New govt medical colleges coming up

    "24 new government medical colleges and hospitals to be set up by upgrading existing district hospitals," announces Jaitley.

  • Mission Bharat ahead of 2019

    This Budget appears to have designed to specially target Bharat more than India. There are ample evidences to say this. Jaitley announced a host of measures to support the farmers including increasing the minimum support price for kharif crops (1.5 times of the cost of produce), cluster model for agriculture, working towards better pricing mechanism, special packages for certain segments and use of Kisan credit cards for more farmers. Not just farmers, eight crore poor families, Jaitley said, will get free gas connections under Ujjwala scheme. Besides, under the healthcare scheme, the government promised to offer Rs 5 lakh per family for Rs 10 core families. Jaitley is hitting all the right notes ahead of a series of state polls and 2019 general elections. 

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Ayushman Bharat Programme for TB patients


    "It's a move towards universal health coverage. Allocation Of Rs 600 crore for nutritional support to all tuberculosis patients," says Jaitley.

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Budget 2018-19: Focus on agriculture, MSP to be 1.5 times of cost

    In line with the expected thrust on the farm sector in Budget 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced that the minimum support price (MSP) for all agriculture produce would be fixed at a level to ensure the farmer a minimum return of one and a half times over the production cost.
    Presenting the Budget for the next fiscal, Jaitley said this measure would go a long way to realise the government's goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

    IANS

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Architecture schools to be set up in IITs


    Finance Minister says will set up PM Research Fellow Scheme; 1000 B-Tech students to be selected. Jaitley says two new planning and architecture schools to be set up in IITs.

  • 25 minutes devoted to agri sector in FM speech

    The kind of emphasis Modi government has placed in agriculture and rural development including construction of toilets, rural electrification, housing for poor and consequent employment generation could be assessed from the fact that FM Jaitley devoted for 25 minutes of his speech on the issue. He made a good mix of Hindi and English, so that his message reaches to the target audience with clarity. The punch came in Hindi with sentences like Bhratachar jab shishtachar ban jaye ( for UPA when corruption was taken as discipline) ” to contrast Modi government from UPA government …Sir ke uppar chat Garib ka sapna hota hai (a ceiling above his head is dream of the poor) and the government was committed to provide houses to all poor, in urban and rural areas.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    New architecture schools to be inugurated

    Our govt will be setting up two new full-fledged Schools of Planning and Architecture, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. 

  • 11:43 (IST)

    World's largest government-funded programme


    "We have allocated Rs 1,200 crore allocated for health wellness centres. Rs 5 lakh per family per year for 10 crore poor families. The world's largest government-funded programme," says Jaitley. 

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Modi government's healthcare push; creates the largest programme in the world

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Focus on health and education

  • 11:41 (IST)

    'Ekalavya' school 

    "Govt to launch 'Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education by 2022. By 2022, every block with more than 50% ST population and at least 20,000 tribal people will have 'Ekalavya' school at par with Navodaya Vidayalas," says Jaitley

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Digital intensity in education


    Govt to increase digital intensity in education. Technology to be the biggest driver in improving quality of education, says Jaitley.

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Jaitley's announcement under Ujjwala scheme 

    Speaking in the Parliament, Jaitley said that Rs 16,000 crore will be spent on providing electricity connection to nearly four crore poor households. 

  • Institutional support and policies for price discovery

    Thumbs up also to the decision to provide institutional support and policies for price discovery, agri futures etc. Another positive – Rs  2000 crore to upgrade existing 22000 rural haats so small farmers who cannot access the formal mandis. Good use of MNREGA funds.   

  • 11:37 (IST)

    Arun Jaitley pitches NDA government as a 'honest' government 

    Our natural resources are now allocated in an honest manner. There is a premium on honesty, says the finance minister. 

  • A palliative effort by FM?

    It is quite clear as Arun Jaitley unfurls his budget that the exclusive focus is on palliating the stress on agrarian economy and addressing the anxiety of farmers and rural electorate. From increasing the minimum support price for kharif crops to extension Kisan credit card to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers to the setting up of an Agri-Market Development Fund (with a corpus of Rs 2000 crore), to announcement of Rs 500 crore for Operation Green, the government is going out of its way to appear as pro-poor and pro-farmer.

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Govt to construct 2 crore more toilets under Swacch Bharat scheme

  • Agriculture focus starts upfront

    The agriculture focus starts upfront. The assurance of farmers getting minimum support price which is one and a half times more than the cost of production on expected lines. Fortunately, he is not stopping with this. The recognition that not all farmers are able to benefit from MSP is good.

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Jaitley on agriculture export and food processing

    India's agriculture export potential is $100 billion as against today's $30 billion, says Arun Jaitley. He also added that food processing sector is growing at 8 percent. The allocation for food processing ministry being doubled to Rs 1400 crore, he said. 

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Extension of Kisan credit card to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers


    Finance Minister says propose to extend Kisan credit card to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers.

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Free LPG connections to 8 crore women

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Organic farming to be encouraged

    The NDA government has promoted organic farmers in a big way, says Arun Jaitley. He added that women self-help groups will be encouraged to take up organic farming. 

  • Political message in Budget is evident

     
    The political messaging in Modi government’s last budget has been evident from the word go. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mark on the budget was clearly visible through the opening of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s budget speech. Breaking from the tradition Jaitley announced in his budget speech that Minimum Support Price for farm produce would be one and half times of the input cost. How this would work out, the ministry and department would work out. By doing this Modi has fulfilled one of the major pre-poll promise, something which was also included in the party vision document released in 2014.
     

    Modi government was often taunted by critics and political rivals on this count. In their fifth and final budget Modi and Jaitley has taken care to address to the concerns of farming community. Election results of Gujarat portrayed anger of groundnut and cotton farmers whose income was hit hard by bumper produce.  By taking pride in historic high in farm produce of all kinds and insulating farmers from any downward spiral due to increased produce, Modi government has attempted to win hearts of farmers.

  • FM Jaitley paints a rosy picture of economy
     
     
     Finance Minister Arun Jaitley begins painting a rosy picture of the economy, but what is the government’s plan to deal with the pain points on the ground? FM Jaitley noted that economy has turned the corner under the Narendra Modi government. Jaitley made a politically important statement that this government has created a situation where there is a premium to honesty as evidenced by fight against black money and demonetisation moves.  These statements are indeed valid. But despite Jaitley’s claims, there are serious problems in the economy on the ground particularly with regard to employment, farm distress and lack of private investments. The problems are real and it will be interesting to watch for budget cues on these issues.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Govt doubles allocation for food processing industry

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Govt to launch 'Operation Green'

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Emphasis on higher incomes for farmers

    Our emphasis is on generating higher income for farmers. We want to help farmers produce more and realise higher prices, says Finance Minster Arun Jaitley. 

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Operation Green

    Government proposes to launch Operation Green for which a sum of Rs 500 crore will be allocated.

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Bamboo is green gold: Jaitley

    Rs 1,290 crore to set up bamboo fund.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    WATCH: We will help farming prodcution, says Arun Jaitley

  • 11:22 (IST)

    NITI Aayog to develop system of optimal farm price realisation: Jaitley 

    Jaitley says the government will work with NITI Aayog to develop system of optimal farm price realisation and develop existing 22,000 GRAM centres. GRAMs to help farmers for direct sales

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Finance Ministry to work with NITI Aayog for MSP

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Steps for horticulture

    "Cultivation of horticulture produces in a cluster-based manner create avenues for more produce," says Jaitley.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced that the government is launching a flagship National Health Protection Scheme to cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (with a total beneficiary net of over Rs 50 crore).

He had earlier said his government will focus on agriculture, education and improved quality healthcare. He said they will focus on training the teachers in schools and colleges, and will make use of technology, calling it the "biggest driver" in improving quality of education. He also said they will focus on training the teachers in order to improve the standards of students.

This was after he said the focus of his government's Budget will be on agriculture and rural economy in the coming year.

This came after the Cabinet approved the Union Budget for 2017-18. Jaitley had earlier called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The budget, in view of upcoming assembly polls in eight states — including three major states ruled by the BJP — and general elections next year, may see new rural schemes and stepping up of funding towards existing programs like MNREGA, rural housing, irrigation projects and crop insurance.

With the recent elections in Gujarat indicating erosion of BJP's rural vote base, Jaitley may also unveil incentives for the farm sector.

Small businesses, which have traditionally formed the core support base of the BJP, too may get some sops to ease pain caused to them due to a chaotic rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation.

There is also an expectation that common man may get some relief in income tax by way of a raise in the exemption limit.

Also on Jaitley's menu may be upping spending on infrastructure projects like highways and modernisation of railways to boost economic growth that is at a four-year low.

But he has to do all this while sticking to the roadmap of narrowing one of Asia's largest budget deficits, as failing which, India may fall on the wrong side of global investors and credit rating agencies which had late last year handed out a rare sovereign upgrade.

The target Jaitley had previously set out was to lower the fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of the GDP in the current fiscal and to 3 percent in 2018-19, the budget for which he would present in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to have already lowered expectations of mass voter swaying announcements when he indicated that the budget may not be resort to populism and that it was a myth that common man wants sop.

This will be India's first post-GST and is being keenly watched to see what Jaitley does to boost growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

There are talks that tax break on capital gains from stock investments may go and it remains to be seen if Jaitley will finally show some movement on his 2015 promise to lower corporate tax rate to 25 percent from 30 percent over four years.

Some kind of incentives to boost exports of certain sectors may be announced while there may be announcements for start-ups as well as for promoting entrepreneurship.

In the first eight months of 2017-18, fiscal deficit reached 112 percent of the target, stoking fears of a fiscal slippage. The shortfall was largely due to reduced dividends from government companies, which the government looks to bridge through stake sale in state-owned firms like HPCL.

Scrapping the colonial-era tradition of presenting the budget at the end of February, Jaitley had for the first time presented the annual accounts on 1 February last year.

The budget presentation was advanced by a month to ensure that proposals take effect from 1 April, the beginning of the new financial year.

Also, the nearly century-old tradition of having a separate budget for the railways was scrapped and merged with the general budget.

The Union Budget 2018-19 would be the last full budget of the BJP-led NDA government before the 2019 general elections. As per the practice, a vote-on-account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in the election year and a full-fledged budget presented by the new government.

Even though independent India's biggest tax reform of GST was implemented from 1 July, the Budget for 2017-18 (April- March), had followed the practice of tax revenue projections under the heads of customs duty, central excise and service tax alongside direct tax numbers.

With excise duty and service tax being subsumed in the GST, the classifications in the forthcoming budget may undergo change.

While a new classification for revenues to be accrued from GST will be included in the budget for the next fiscal, for the current year two sets of accounting may be presented — one for actual accruals during April-June for excise, customs and service tax, and the other for July-March period for GST and customs duty.


Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 12:00 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 12:05 PM

