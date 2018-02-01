Union Budget 2018 LIVE streaming: Here's how to watch FM Arun Jaitley's speech, experts' analysis

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will unveil the Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday, and it will be an indication about the areas which the Narendra Modi government is likely to focus on in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Jaitley will deliver the Budget speech in Lok Sabha on 1 February at around 11 am, and Firstpost will be streaming it live on its website, along with a live discussion on the Budget before and after the finance minister's speech.

Mitali Mukherjee and Vivek Law will discuss the Budget live on Firstpost from 10 am to 4 pm, with expert panelists from various sectors — such as banking, finance, sales, policy making, and journalists from across India.

As part of the show, Firstpost will also be streaming Jaitley's speech live from 11 am onwards.

Also joining in will be Payal Bhattar and 10 young entrepreneurs, as they sit together to dissect the Budget on what it means for start-ups and for sectors like irrigation, technology, education, social welfare, travel, etc.

Jaitley's speech will also be available on the government website, webcast.gov.in and online feeds of Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan News or Doordarshan National. You can also watch the speech on Lok Sabha TV's official website, loksabhatv.nic.in. Just ensure the latest Flash is installed on your device's browser.

Those on mobile devices can follow the Budget and the prime minister's reactions on Press Information Bureau's YouTube feed or download the Doordarshan News app from the Google Play Store. You can also follow the Doordarshan News live broadcast on YouTube. Follow the hashtag #Budget2018 on Twitter to get the latest updates on the topic.

There are lots of expectations from the Budget as individual taxpayers and corporates all look for representation from the government. While on the one hand, the Modi government would be looking forward to fulfilling the promises it made in 2014, it also faces the task of putting the economy back on track following sluggish growth due to demonetisation and reforms like GST. The Budget will also be the government's last opportunity to recover losses and correct its balance sheet.

A Budget speech, however, is not only a financial account; it also offers a glimpse of the mood of the economy and the nation, and as Firstpost had pointed out earlier, it's often filled with clever anecdotes, customs like the halwa ceremony and the mandatory practice of locking up all finance ministry officials till Budget Day.

