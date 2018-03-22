Uber drivers call off strike in Mumbai, cars to ply tonight or tomorrow morning

Twenty four hours after Ola called off its strike, Uber has followed suit. Drivers of app-based cab service Uber called of their four-day strike on Thursday, company sources said. The decision to call off the strike was taken after a meeting with Uber, company sources said. Uber drivers may start plying from midnight tonight or tomorrow morning. With drivers having called off the strike, the company said in a statement it would also consider taking back blacklisted drivers as the company's drivers.

“We met with a delegation of driver partners and continue to engage with driver partners on a one-on-one basis. We have heard their concerns and taken note of the feedback. We remain committed to serving the city, ensuring driver partners can continue to access stable earning opportunities, while giving riders a convenient option to get around Maharashtra.”

Sources told Firstpost that regarding demands for display stickers in Marathi, the company would provide it to its drivers. However, it was up to the drivers to display it, sources told Firstpost. Uber has agreed to the other demand of drawing up agreements in Marathi with the drivers while signing up the contract.

Commuters in Mumbai had suffered as drivers of the app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber on Monday went on an indefinite strike strike called by the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The strike was called to protest the low earnings of drivers operating cabs for Ola and Uber.