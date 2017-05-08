Toyota Kirloskar Motor in talks with parent firm to enhance exports

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) plans to enhance exports for which it is in discussion with parent Toyota Motor Corporation for support in exploring new global markets for its Etios series.

The company, which is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major and Kirloskar group, is looking for better capacity utilisation from its second manufacturing plant in Bengaluru. Currently, TKM exports Etios sedan and hatchback Etios Liva only to South Africa. Last year, the shipments stood at about 50,000 units. “We are now seeking support from the headquarters to expand export market of the Etios beyond South Africa in other right hand drive markets,” TKM director and senior vice- president, sales and marketing, N Raja said. The plan, however, is at an early stage and there is a long way to go before the company can look at adding new export markets, he added.

The automaker is not looking at models which have local manufacturing in most of the global markets. “We are not looking at other popular models like Corolla for exports as in most of the global markets there is local manufacturing of the model already,” Raja said. Elaborating on the reasons for plans to export more from India, Raja said: “One of the main aims to increase export is to enhance capacity utilisation of our second plant, where we manufacture the Etios range along with sedans such as Corolla and Camry.”

At present, the capacity utilisation at the company’s second unit at Bidadi Karnataka is around 50 per cent, he added. The plant can produce 2.10 lakh units per annum. On the other hand, capacity utilisation at the company’s first plant, where it manufactures SUV Fortuner and Innova Crysta, is in the range of 95-97 per cent. The facility can roll out 1 lakh units per annum.