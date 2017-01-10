Tiger eats Flipkart: Indian startups must learn that funding always comes at a heavy cost

We see it in the movies plenty of times. I’m referring to spy agencies calling on their best personnel on a dead or alive mission to save the world, without the world knowing about him/her (think James Bond or Vin Diesel in XXX). Nobody’s saving the world here, but Tiger Global with a 35 percent stake, had to pull a few strings when co-founders Sachin and Binny Bansal did not seem to get the job done right. Recently-appointed Flipkart CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy seems like that specialist, a guy who comes with his special set of skills from the Lee Pixel army and knows the ins and outs of e-commerce like nobody else. In short, Krishnamurthy also becomes the first professional to take over the reins of an Indian startup.

Mint clearly points out how Tiger Global’s one-man army rescued Flipkart not once, but twice. But then came Amazon, and as Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal made evidently clear, the Indian e-commerce giant along with others did feel threatened. Everyone’s now looking at the government for support from foreign threats.