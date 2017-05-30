TiE-Woxsen Entrepreneurship Development Program 2017 to nurture 20 start-ups with advanced techniques

Hyderabad: Over 200 startups shut down in 2016 for a slew of reasons ranging from lack of funding, the startup idea unable to scale, the product or service not being in demand to Me-Too ideas and competition. In a bid to handhold startup entrepreneurs and guide them on their entrepreneurial journey, TiE Hyderabad, and Woxsen School of Business, Hyderabad, have launched the TiE - Woxsen Entrepreneurship Development Program 2017. The program will give startup entrepreneurs the chance to connect with each other and improve their entrepreneurship skills.

​Under this program​me, 20 start-ups would be chosen and taken through a rigorous workshop programme of six days covering two weekends. The program​ includes knowledge-sharing sessions by the faculty of Woxsen School of Business and seasoned entrepreneurs and captains of industries from diverse sectors. ​There is no age criteria​ for the program that will be held on 14-16 July and 28-30 July. ​

Veen Pula, Chairman, Woxsen School of Business, said the programme was aimed at “engaging [with] young startups and continuing to inspire them with the fodder of industry updates and advanced techniques to strategise their next move. TiE Woxsen Entrepreneurship Development Program's specially designed syllabus and structure for startups."

“Today’s startup trends reveals that many startups are not seeing the light of the day as the mortality rate is increasing. This can be caused by many factors. The most important one being preparedness of the startup founder along with his perseverance which needs to be continuously nurtured. This program is one step towards this nurturing”, Pradeep Mittal, President, TiE Hyderabad, said.

The program aims to take the participant through the entire cycle of entrepreneurship. Sreedevi Devireddy, Executive Director, TiE Hyderabad, said it will take the participant to "Business-Plan framework, defining a target audience, validating a business idea, building consistent marketing plan, to the funding options for the venture.” Post the workshop, shortlisted startups will be presented to potential investors for funding, she added.

The application deadline is 20 June. Registrations are open for the program at hyderabad.tie.org.