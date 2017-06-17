Thomson Reuters inks pact with NSDL e-Governance to offer joint GST solution

Thomson Reuters and NSDL e-Governance, one of the pioneers of e-governance in the country, have agreed to offer an integrated Goods and Services Tax (GST) proposition for large and mid-sized corporations in India.

Based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Friday, the duo claim that this solution will enable seamless calculation and filing of returns under the new tax regime. Additionally, Thomson Reuters and NSDL e-Gov have also agreed to collaborate to leverage Thomson Reuters Onesource Determination solution to provide value added services, including validation services, for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) segment.

The integrated proposition for large and mid-sized corporations would address two key areas for corporations under the GST regime -- efficient and accurate calculation of taxes across multiple platforms and the associated filings, returns and reconciliation mechanisms.

This offering will combine the Onesource Determination solution (which has been customized for GST) with NSDL e-Gov’s ASP compliance platform, which will be linked to NSDL e-Gov’s GSP solution.

Pradeep Lankapalli, Managing Director, Thomson Reuters South Asia said, “Trusted technology provider will be critical to ensuring a smooth GST implementation. Thomson Reuters indirect tax platform integrated with the NSDL e-Gov’s solution provides an end-to-end offering combining the benefits of accurate determination of tax and seamless compliance into the GSTN.”

Thomson Reuters offering will be an added service on NSDL e-Gov’s existing GST Suvidha Provider portal. NSDL e-Gov’s GSP platform is currently being updated as per the guidelines set by the GST. It is one among the 34 companies shortlisted by the Goods and Services Network (GSTN) for providing the GST interface in the first phase, which starts from December 2016.

Commenting on the collaboration, Gagan Rai, MD and CEO, NSDL e-Gov, said, “this proposition will help tax payers by simplifying the tax return filing process.”