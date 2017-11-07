The Blue Circle, virtual gymkhana for corporate honchos to network and relax, to be launched tomorrow

Top honchos of the world, who are increasingly spending more and more time online, get their own virtual gymkhana, to network, relax and channelise their personal and professional growth among like-minded company.

This new virtual gymkhana is The Blue Circle, which gets launched at The Imperial hotel in New Delhi on 8 November. Being launched by Unified Leadership, “The Blue Circle will be an exclusive community of like-minded, reliable, resourceful & thinking industry leaders – a community that learns, networks and entertains together in an atmosphere of trust and true friendship,” according to the company statement.

Designed to be a passport to exclusivity, like a members-only club, the entry to this community would come with its own set of parameters.

Says Siddharth Anand, the founder of The Blue Circle, “The Community will learn, network and bond together through the platforms we curate for them. Members will be chosen through a careful screening process, through a Credibility Scoring Test that we’ve developed. Our objective is to assist the leader in collaborating with people of their kind to learn and grow together.”

Prospective members could either be invited by the advisory board or referred by an existing member. The circle will foster all round growth for its members. It will broadly address the following themes: Family, Work, Business Environment, Friendship, Leisure and Philosophy. It will offer advice from experts and encourage exchange of ideas within the community on better business practices, better relationships and higher levels of social, political and psychological wisdom.

The launch will be marked by an event featuring a panel discussion on the contemporary political, social and economic scene, featuring the society’s who’s who. Firstpost is media partner for the event.

The first session on socio-political thought will feature speakers such as Nitin Pai (founder, Takshashila Institute), Madhu Purnima Kishwar (professor and founder editor, Manushi) and Shekhar Gupta (journalist and TV host).

The second session on geo-politics will feature Salman Khurshid (Ex Minister of External Affairs), Bharat Karnad (Professor, Centre for Policy Research) and Pramit Pal Chaudhuri (Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times).

And the third session on business & economics will have as panellists Prashant Bhushan (Lawyer and Activist) and Gopal Krishna Agarwal (National Spokesperson, BJP).

The sessions will be moderated by Pavan Choudary (CEO and TV Host).